NFL Draft Profile: Samori Toure, Wide Receiver, Nebraska Cornhuskers

#3

Pos: WR

Ht: 6006

Wt: 191

Hand: 938

Arm: 3228

Wing: 7668

40:

Vertical:

Broad:

3 Cone:

Bench:

Shuttle:

DOB: 5/22/1997

Hometown: Portland, OR

High School: Westview

Samori Toure

Nebraska Cornhuskers

One Liner:

Samori Toure is a versatile wide receiver prospect that runs routes with pace and knows how to attack leverage.

Pros:

Samori Toure displays solid height and athleticism with good play speed. He shows an advanced understanding of leverage and runs routes with good pace. He displays good spatial manipulation to move DB’s off their spot using pace and leverage. Toure displays twitch getting in and out of breaks. He made an impact on all three levels and was highly productive working vertically. He shows the versatility to play inside and outside and run routes over the middle of the field. Solid hands and downfield tracking catching the ball over his shoulder. Excels getting free releases off of motion using momentum on his routes. He is solid after the catch.

Cons:

Toure is an older prospec. He is not the most explosive athlete. Sometimes he seems to lack a plan. He struggles versus press and lacks play strength. Toure has a thin frame and struggles to make consistent contested catches. He will allow the ball into his chest at times instead of attacking it.

Summary:

Sanori Toure projects to be 4th or 5th WR at the next level that can play multiple positions. He runs routes with nuance and understands pace and leverage. He is not the most explosive and has a slim frame. He is already 24 years old and will need to make an impact on special teams at the next level.

Background:

He started his college career at Montana then transferred to Nebraska. Toure finished his career with the Griz with 155 receptions for 2,488 yards and 20 touchdowns, ranking in the top 12 in Montana history in each of those categories. 2021 was his first year at Nebraska. A member of the Biletnikoff Award watch list, Samori Toure played in all 12 games with nine starts in his lone season at Nebraska in 2021. Toure led Nebraska with 46 receptions, 898 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns. He tied the Nebraska season record with five 100-yard receiving games, posted the second-highest yards-per-catch average in Nebraska history (19.5) among Huskers with at least 40 catches in a season and tied for sixth place on NU's single-season receiving yardage list. Toure's performance earned him third-team All-Big Ten honors from Pro Football Focus and honorable-mention accolades from the conference media.

Grade:

7.0/7.4