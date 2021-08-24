NFL Draft Profile: Shaka Heyward, Linebacker, Duke Blue Devils

#42

Pos: LB

Ht: 6040

Wt: 220

DOB: 4/19/00

Eligible: 2022

Hoschton, GA

Mill Creek High School

Shaka Heyward

Duke Blue Devils

Pros:

Leinweber: Possessing great length, Heyward is able to prevent blockers from gaining access to his frame if he extends.That length helps him get a hand on ball carriers at unfavorable angles. A good initial reaction often allows Heyward to be a step ahead of blockers at the second level. He is patient and gap sound from the backside, not losing contain.

Cons:

Leinweber: With his skinny build comes lackluster strength, preventing him from absorbing strikes. Heyward is unable to blow up protecting backs on the blitz. Little upper body strength prevents him from extending consistently. His high center of gravity lets blockers gain leverage and uproot him. Below-average hand precision and violence cause him to not beat blockers decisively. Heyward is an average athlete in a straight line with close-quarter quickness that prevents him from changing directions suddenly and causes him to get faked out in space. He is slow to locate ball carriers when taking on blocks. Inconsistent eye discipline and ability to dissect plays leaves him in unfavorable positions against misdirection. Not trusting his eyes causes him to play slowly and prevents him from making splash plays consistently even when he is in position.

Summary:

Leinweber: Long-limbed linebacker with a skinny core and below-average athleticism. Heyward has a good first step and is best at defending runs from the backside. He lacks strength and is inconsistent dissecting plays, not trusting his eyes. Heyward projects as a camp weakside linebacker whose length will not be enough to stick on a practice squad.

One-Liners

Leinweber: Long limbed, skinny weakside linebacker with below average athleticism and lackluster strength.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 5.0 / 5.4