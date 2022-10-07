NFL Draft Profile: Shedrick Jackson, Wide Receiver, Auburn Tigers

Shedrick Jackson

Auburn Tigers

#11

Pos: WR

Ht: 6000

Wt: 197

Hand: 828

Arm: 3138

Wing: 7238

40: 4.60

DOB: 10/20/1999

Hometown: Hoover, AL

High School: Hoover

Eligibility: 2023

One Liner:

Jackson has an impressive build and sinks well at the top of hook and curl routes to create separation, but his lack of dominant physical and technical traits makes him a late day three pick at best.

Evaluation:

Jackson is a long strider who excels at working over the middle of the field. He’s experienced playing in the slot and out wide and has more than 200 total special teams snaps under his belt on four different units. Jackson excels at finding and sitting in holes in zone defenses (especially over the middle). Auburn occasionally lines him up in the backfield to scheme him touches. Jackson displays effort as a blocker in the run game. He’s quick off the line and his speed prevents him from being jammed at the line of scrimmage. The former three-star recruit has terrific height and long arms to extend his catch radius, but he doesn’t consistently capitalize on his size advantage. Jackson hauls in about half of the jump balls thrown his way, but other receivers with similar builds turn those 50-50 throws into 60-40 advantages. The fifth-year prospect creates separation at the top of hook and curl routes because of his ability to sink and turn. Jackson displays inside-out and outside-in releases that get the defensive back to open his hips before the receiver attacks in the opposite direction. However, he lacks the speed and suddenness to take full advantage of those successful releases and setups. Jackson is primarily used to clear out space when he releases on vertical routes, but he rarely creates enough separation downfield to get deep targets. He doesn’t threaten to blow past off-man coverages with speed and lacks the agility, speed, and strength to break tackles and generate significant yards after the catch. Jackson doesn’t create much separation against press coverage. His release package needs to expand. Jackson doesn’t display any dominant physical or technical traits.

Grade:

UDFA

Background:

Jackson was a three-star recruit from Hoover High School in Hoover, Al. in the class of 2018. He was the No. 392 recruit according to 247Sports and No. 343 (four-star) for On3.com. Jackson was an unranked three-star recruit for Rivals and an unranked four-star recruit for ESPN with an 80 grade out of 100. He helped Hoover High School win an Alabama state Class 7A championship. Jackson participated in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game before enrolling at Auburn in January 2018. His birthday is October 20. Jackson made the SEC’s Academic Honor Roll in 2020. He is the nephew of former Pro Bowl running back and All-Star outfielder Bo Jackson.