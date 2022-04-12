NFL Draft Profile: Stanley Berryhill III, Wide Receiver, Arizona Wildcats

#86

Pos: WR

Ht: 5093

Wt: 185

Hand: L 828

Arm: 3028

Wing: 7200

40: 3028

DOB: 6/9/1998

Hometown: Tucson, AZ

High School: Orange Lutheran

Stanley Berryhill III

Arizona Wildcats

One Liner:

Stanley Berryhill III is a strong-handed pass catcher that makes plays with the ball in his hands, often leading to touchdowns.

Pros:

Uses hands to catch the ball, will attack and work back to the quarterback. Not a burner, but Berryhill is a vertical threat in schemes thanks to his yard after the catchability. He is a strong runner, running with balance and stiff arms to pick up extra yards. Short area quickness is valid, as represented by yardage in the screen game. Has a knack for the endzone when he has space. Aligned as both an x and f receiver.

Cons:

Not an extremely big or twitchy athlete with only adequate true speed. Can struggle against press corners or man-to-man coverage in general. Will need to become better in the nuance of his game, as he does not run a variety of routes, leaving much to be desired in terms of hand usage and footwork. Was good as a primary receiver, but not an excessive amount of snaps against number one corners.

Summary:

Berryhill III can gain yardage after the catch thanks to his strong hands and short-area quickness. He is willing as a runner, with the motor needed to find the endzone. In order to have a longer career, he will need to work on the number of routes in his arsenal to overcome his athleticism and size.

Background:

Stanley Berryhill III is from Tucson, Arizona., and attended Orange Lutheran High School in California., where he was a two-time team captain and most valuable player earning three letters in football, three in baseball and two in basketball. Berryhill III also had baseball offers from the University of Southern Texas and the University of San Diego. After two seasons in 2018 and 2019 where he was primarily used as a returner, Berryhill was the leading receiver in 2020 even if it was only five games. Followed that up with an All-Pac-12 First Team (All-Purpose) and All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention (Wide Receiver) in 2021. Majored in Literacy, Learning & Leadership.

Grade:

UDFA

Quotes:

“Often used on deep routes, getting separation down the sideline or over the middle on crossing routes by extending his arms rather than pure speed.”

NFLDraftBuzz.com