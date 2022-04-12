Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResourcesCF1SI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

NFL Draft Profile: Stanley Berryhill III, Wide Receiver, Arizona Wildcats

NFL Draft profile scouting report for Arizona WR Stanley Berryhill III
Arizona WR Stanley Berryhill III
Arizona logo

#86
Pos: WR
Ht: 5093
Wt: 185
Hand: L 828
Arm: 3028
Wing: 7200
40: 3028
DOB: 6/9/1998
Hometown: Tucson, AZ
High School: Orange Lutheran

Stanley Berryhill III
Arizona Wildcats

One Liner:

Stanley Berryhill III is a strong-handed pass catcher that makes plays with the ball in his hands, often leading to touchdowns.

Pros:

Uses hands to catch the ball, will attack and work back to the quarterback. Not a burner, but Berryhill is a vertical threat in schemes thanks to his yard after the catchability. He is a strong runner, running with balance and stiff arms to pick up extra yards. Short area quickness is valid, as represented by yardage in the screen game. Has a knack for the endzone when he has space. Aligned as both an x and f receiver.

Cons:

Not an extremely big or twitchy athlete with only adequate true speed. Can struggle against press corners or man-to-man coverage in general. Will need to become better in the nuance of his game, as he does not run a variety of routes, leaving much to be desired in terms of hand usage and footwork. Was good as a primary receiver, but not an excessive amount of snaps against number one corners.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Summary:

Berryhill III can gain yardage after the catch thanks to his strong hands and short-area quickness. He is willing as a runner, with the motor needed to find the endzone. In order to have a longer career, he will need to work on the number of routes in his arsenal to overcome his athleticism and size.

Background:

Stanley Berryhill III is from Tucson, Arizona., and attended Orange Lutheran High School in California., where he was a two-time team captain and most valuable player earning three letters in football, three in baseball and two in basketball. Berryhill III also had baseball offers from the University of Southern Texas and the University of San Diego. After two seasons in 2018 and 2019 where he was primarily used as a returner, Berryhill was the leading receiver in 2020 even if it was only five games. Followed that up with an All-Pac-12 First Team (All-Purpose) and All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention (Wide Receiver) in 2021. Majored in Literacy, Learning & Leadership.

Grade:

UDFA

Quotes:

“Often used on deep routes, getting separation down the sideline or over the middle on crossing routes by extending his arms rather than pure speed.”

NFLDraftBuzz.com

#86
Pos: WR
Ht: 5093
Wt: 185
Hand: L 828
Arm: 3028
Wing: 7200
40: 3028
DOB: 6/9/1998
Hometown: Tucson, AZ
High School: Orange Lutheran

Stanley Berryhill III
Arizona Wildcats

One Liner:

Stanley Berryhill III is a strong-handed pass catcher that makes plays with the ball in his hands, often leading to touchdowns.

Member Exclusive

Get Exclusive Access to NFL Draft Bible Content

Villanova ILB Forrest Rhyne
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Forrest Rhyne, Linebacker, Villanova Wildcats

By The NFL Draft Bible5 minutes ago
Member Exclusive
Rutgers LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Tyreek Maddox-Williams, Linebacker, Rutgers Scarlet Knights

By The NFL Draft Bible5 minutes ago
Member Exclusive
Jequez Ezzard
NFL Draft

Five Favorite FCS Skill Position Prospects in 2022 Draft Class

By Ralph Ventre2 hours ago
Luis-Perez-USFL (1)
Latest News

USFL Scouting Rankings: Quarterbacks

By Ric Serritella13 hours ago
phil jurkovec spring game
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: 2023 Prospects Shine in Spring Games

By Robert Gregson13 hours ago
Vegas-Draft
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Serritella Top 50 Overall Prospects For 2022 NFL Draft

By Ric Serritella14 hours ago
Desmond Ridder could be drafted higher than expected in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Desmond Ridder, Quarterback, Cincinnati Bearcats

By The NFL Draft Bible14 hours ago
Member Exclusive
Troy Andersen, Linebacker, Montana State
Mocks

2 Round NFL Mock Draft: Another Week Closer to an Unpredictable Draft

By Zack Patraw18 hours ago