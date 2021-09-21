NFL Draft Profile: Stephen Carr, Running Back, Indiana Hoosiers

#5

Pos: RB

Ht: 6010

Wt: 215

DOB: 1/16/99

Eligible: 2022

Gardena, CA

Summit High School

Stephen Carr

Indiana Hoosiers

Latest News:

NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Watch: After earning his degree and participating for four seasons with USC, Stephen Carr took the COVID exemption and transferred to Indiana for his final season of college eligibility. Transferring with him to the Hoosiers is a well-rounded skill set that saw the now graduate student rush for over 1300 yards and catch 57 passes during his time with the Trojans. With a patient running style, Carr runs with very good vision to find open rushing lanes, maintains great body-lean to keep his pads low, and finishes his runs physically, typically by lowering his shoulder on a defender while churning his legs. With production as a rusher, pass catcher, pass protector and kickoff returner, the Gardena, California product is a true three-down prospect who NFL clubs will be sure to pay attention to this Fall. (08/21/21)