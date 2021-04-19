Stone Forsythe - Offensive Tackle Florida Gators 2021 NFL Draft Scouting Report

STONE FORSYTHE | Florida | OT | #72 | rSr | 6075 | 329 | 5.40e | Winter Garden, Florida | West Orange HS | 12.19.xx

Measuring in at 6-foot-7, 329 pounds, Forsythe sticks out like a sore thumb on the field. Forsythe is coming into the process with a lot of experience playing at the highest level of college football with 25 starts in two seasons at left tackle. He also spent time at right tackle and at guard during his redshirt sophomore season. His tree branches for arms give him a lot of length on the edge where his athleticism may lack. He uses a lot of leg drive when moving into the second level on running downs and displays very good effort to finish out every play to the whistle. With such a big frame to work with, Forsythe struggles with lateral movement and his initial first step off the snap of the ball. He is very susceptible to being beaten by quicker, bendy edge rushers. If he can’t get that initial contact to the chest of the opposing defender, he is an easy target to get past. Also had inconsistent hand placement, often placing his hands too high on the chest of the defender. Forsythe will be a prospect that a team could be willing to take in the later rounds of the draft to stash on the depth chart and attempt to develop.

Raised in the Orlando, Florida area. Three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Major is unknown. Redshirt. Started the two games he played as a sophomore. Started 1 of 13 games played as a junior. Started in all 12 games during the 2020 season. Father played offensive line at Kent State and Central Florida before playing in the NFL, NFL Europe and Arena League.

