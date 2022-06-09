NFL Draft Profile: Sydney Brown, Safety, Illinois Fighting Illini

#30

Pos: S

Ht: 5116

Wt: 205

40: 4.60

Hometown: London, Ontario, CAN

High School: St. Stephens Episcopal

Eligibility: 2023

Sydney Brown

Illinois Fighting Illini

Background:

Sydney Brown has been a dependable defensive player for Illinois. He started in ten games where he played both safety and nickel where he made fifty-five tackles and an interception on the season. He increased his playing time in 2019 to eleven games and was named by the coaches to All-Big Ten third team and had an impressive eighty-eight tackles and three interceptions. His Junior years in both 2020 and 2021 he made an impact, but 2019 was his most impactful season but will be a tremendous secondary player for his future team.