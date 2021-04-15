Talanoa Hufanga - Strong Safety USC Trojans Scouting Report

TALANOA HUFANGA | USC | DS | #15 | Jr | 6006 | 215 | Corvallis, OR | Crescent Valley | 02.01.00

Overview:

With one of the best names in the draft this year, Hufanga is a prospect to watch. Hufanga played strong safety for the Trojans, where he was asked to play a lot of Cover 2 and attack against the run. Hufanga is a smart and quick safety that plays extremely hard, usually finding himself in the right position to make plays. Hufanga doesn’t get overly aggressive in coverage allowing him to often be over the top. He has solid burst for his plant foot, and decent hands to get interceptions. Hufanga is solid when asked to blitz and can make the quarterback rush in the twist game. He is an arms tackler and usually needs more help to get defenders down. He doesn’t have super fluid hips and plays very upright. Hufanga is more of a straight-speed guy and doesn’t move tremendously well laterally. Man coverage is not an area he can be trusted in at the next level. Hufanga also has the ability to put on about 10 more pounds and translate to an off-ball linebacker role at the next level, but will have to improve his tackling for that transition. Hufanga is the type of versatile defender who can stuff the stat sheet for a defense, assuming a multitude of roles.

Background:

Raised in Corvallis, Oregon. Four-star recruit; communication major. Redshirted and then suffered a season-ending injury the following year. Started 10 games as sophomore, missed three games due to injury. Made six starts as a junior. Played basketball in high school. Brother played linebacker at Oregon State. Cousin is USC defensive lineman Marlon Tuipulotu. Broke collarbone (2018); suffered a concussion and sprained his right shoulder (2019).

