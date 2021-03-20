Tarron Jackson - 3-4 Defensive End Coastal Carolina Chanticleers Scouting Report

TARRON JACKSON | Coastal Carolina | DE | #9 | rSr | 6024 | 260 | 4.88e | Aiken, SC | Silver Bluff HS

Overview:

It was a magical year for Coastal Carolina, concluding with an 11-1 record and monumental victories over ranked Louisiana and BYU. An unsung hero for the Chanticleers defense, Jackson has been a mainstay over the past few years for the talented unit. Posting outstanding production, Jackson possesses a tireless motor to make plays all over the field. He has a notable power profile to play through contact with a low center of gravity to maintain proper leverage. Jackson sets a physical edge demonstrating outstanding hand fighting/violence. As a linear athlete, Jackson has enough juice to threaten the corner, but lacks the overall twitch and explosiveness to turn and run. He is most accentuated as a move piece along the defensive front, boasting alignment versatility to work from multiple different spots upfront. On the inside, Jackson’s quickness is way too much for interior offensive linemen to handle. With a powerfully built frame, a move inside may be advantageous for his long-term impact at the next level. Jackson is not the perfect fit working off the edge full-time, but could provide a huge value for an NFL team somewhere on day three.

Background:

Raised in South Carolina. Not a ranked recruit according to 247Sports. Major is unknown. Academic standout. Won a strength and conditioning award in 2017. A three-time team captain (2017, 2019 and 2020). Team Leadership Council (2018). Suffered a right high ankle sprain and had calcium deposit on right thigh during freshman year. Endured grade one LCL and MCL sprain in right leg as a sophomore. Also had right pec strain as redshirt junior.

