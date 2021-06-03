NFL Draft Profile: T.J. Bass, Offensive Guard, Oregon Ducks

#56

Pos: OG

Ht: 6050

Wt: 318

DOB: 3/31/_

Eligible: 2022

Deming, WA

Mt. Baker High School

T.J. Bass

Oregon Ducks

Pros:

Pulido: Bass is solid as a run blocker in straight-up situations. He rarely makes simple mistakes on the field due to his football intelligence. Plays with a high motor and looks to love the game. Bass has some skills as a pass blocker as well. When in a vertical set, he can handle simple double teams. He can also stay in front of guys in spread systems where the ball is getting out fast.

Cons:

Pulido: Definitely has some concerns with length and does not play well against others with length. His balance is fairly poor. In the run game, is more of a ‘get in front of you guy’, than a finisher. Has concerns with his athleticism as he seems a tad slow when getting to the second level. In the pass game doesn't have the necessary flexibility in his ankles to anchor in the league. His pad level gets too high and he gives up his chest often.

Summary:

Pulido: TJ Bass transferred to Oregon and got his chance in 2020. He had a solid enough year to be an All-Pac 12 honorable mention. Though he was good enough in his college season, Bass will have trouble translating his skillset to the league. He has poor athleticism that will become a concern against much better athletes. He does not play well against length which will be a problem from interior bull rushers who are able to get his chest. That could be easy for them as well due to his poor hand usage. The ways in which Bass can succeed in the league are due to his intelligence. Bass seems to understand the game well and will not make simple mistakes. If he can learn to play the center position, Bass can back up all interior positions at the next level and potentially stick on a roster for years.

Background:

At Butte College (2018-19) enrolled in January. A four-star recruit by Rivals and Consensus top-50 junior college player in the country by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports. Top-ranked junior college offensive guard in the country by 247Sports and in the 247 composite ranking. Tabbed the No. 13 overall JC player by Rivals. Finished as the No. 21 overall junior college prospect and the No. 1 guard in the 247Sports composite ranking. No. 50 prospect in the ESPN JC50. Ranked No. 2 among junior college guards by Rivals and No. 3 by ESPN. Third-rated JC player in California by Rivals. Named a JC All-American and ranked eighth overall by PrepStar. A first-team CCCFCA All-American as a sophomore. Selected to the NorCal All-Conference team. Opened holes for a Butte team that finished ninth in the CCCAA in rushing yards per game (183.8) and ninth in total offense (437.4). Helped lead Butte to a Gridiron Classic Bowl title. Named first-team CCCFCA All-America as a freshman. Earned first-team All-California Region I honors. An All-NorCal League selection. Leader of a Butte offensive line that paved the way for an offense that finished 10th in the CCCAA in rushing yards per game (215.3) and eighth in yards per rush (5.3). Junior college coach was Rob Snellin. Chose Oregon over Arizona State, Auburn, Boise State, Fresno State, Kansas State, TCU, UCLA, Utah, Washington State and West Virginia. In High School was named the Northwest Conference 1A co-MVP as a senior. Paved the way for the Mt. Baker rushing attack that averaged 285.5 yards per game and scored 61 touchdowns on the ground in 13 games. Recorded 13 sacks and 23.5 tackles for loss while forcing three fumbles. Helped lead Mt. Baker to a Class 1A state quarterfinal appearance. Named first-team Washington 1A All-State as a junior. Selected first-team All-Northwest Conference. Finished with 10 sacks and 16.5 tackles for loss along with 82 tackles and six pass breakups. Helped running back Jed Schleimer set a school record with 2,511 yards rushing and 36 touchdowns, highlighted by a state record 521 yards in an early-season win. Also caught 13 passes for 227 yards and three touchdowns. Key part of a Mt. Baker team that reached the 1A state quarterfinals. A three-year letter winner at Mt. Baker High School. High school coach was Ron Lepper.

One-Liners

Pulido: TJ Bass is a backup guard in the league due to his intelligence and key and diagnose. He can defeat poor athletes with ease but will not find many of those in the league.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Pulido: 6.8 / 7.2