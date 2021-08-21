August 21, 2021
Randy Mueller inside the GM Room and making team cuts (Clip)

NFL Draft Profile: Tre Sterling, Safety, Oklahoma State Cowboys

NFL draft profile scouting report for Oklahoma State safety, Tre Sterling
#3
Pos: DS
Ht: 5110
Wt: 200
DOB: 11/5/98
Eligible: 2022
Sunnyvale, TX
Sunnyvale High School

Tre Sterling
Oklahoma State Cowboys

Pros: 

Bogan: A strong frame that is well put together and compact. Smart player that does a good job with his eye discipline reading routes and diagnosing run or pass. At his best when he is used as an underneath defender where he can play curl/flat, hook/curl, or play a robber where he can read the quarterback. A strong tackler when in closed space, showing the strength to finish tackles on contact.

Cons: 

Bogan: Below-average athlete who struggles to play in space with poor underwhelming movement skills. Doesn’t show the ability to accelerate out of his hips which hinders his range on the back end and his ability to cover man to man consistently. Poor foot speed, does not close on ball carriers when running the alley and consistently gets his angles outran. Takes bad angles to the football, leaving him susceptible to cutbacks, making him a bad tackler when in the open field.

Summary: 

Bogan: A well-put-together safety who shows good play strength when playing in tight spaces. Smart player who excels when he is able to play as an underneath defender that plays near the line of scrimmage. Underwhelming athlete who has limited coverage abilities, struggles in space as a tackler and cover guy. Best fit at the next level will be in the box where a team would have to have a specific plan for how they want to use him.

One-Liners

Bogan: Best fit at the next level will be in the box where a team would have to have a specific plan for how they want to use him.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Bogan: 6.0 / 6.5

Pros: 

Bogan: A strong frame that is well put together and compact. Smart player that does a good job with his eye discipline reading routes and diagnosing run or pass. At his best when he is used as an underneath defender where he can play curl/flat, hook/curl, or play a robber where he can read the quarterback. A strong tackler when in closed space, showing the strength to finish tackles on contact.

_AM_2435
