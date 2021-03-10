Tyler Shelvin - Nose Guard LSU Tigers Scouting Report

TYLER SHELVIN | LSU | DT | #72 | rJr | 6016 | 346 | 5.58e | Lafayette, LA | Notre Dame | 07.22.98

Overview:

Among the most underrated members of the 2019 national champion LSU team, Shelvin was a dominant presence in the middle of the Tigers run defense. With a stout and thick frame, Shelvin is your prototypical nose in an odd-man front showing the ability to hold the point with high success. He is a 3-4 defensive scheme dream, flashing some big-time ability at a position that usually boasts under-tooled two-gappers up front. Shelvin has some uncommon lateral mobility for his size showing the ability to burst through gaps with some eye-popping movement skills. That begs the question as to whether there is untapped potential for Shelvin as a penetrating presence. Coming off a season in 2019 with just six quarterback hurries and no sacks, Shelvin currently offers little in terms of pass rush. After opting out of 2020, his impact on third downs is still a huge question mark. He is not able to win many one-on-one opportunities as he is too often getting stuck on blocks with his lack of length and flexibility. For the majority of his reps, there is nothing flashy about him. He profiles as a two-down run stuffer who can affect the game at a high level against the run. There are athletic gifts to work with that some defensive coordinators will hope to develop as a penetrator and that element will separate just how dominant of a force he can be. With his combination of power, flash plays and upside, Shelvin stands a good chance to hear his name called some time late on Day 2 of the draft.

Background:

A two-year contributor for the Tigers, Shelvin has played in 21 games over the last two seasons after redshirting in 2017. Opted out of the 2020 season. Was considered as high as a five-star recruit by Rivals coming out of Notre Dame High School in Lafayette, Louisiana. Coached by former LSU linebacker Trev Faulk while at LSU. One of the main concerns with his decision to sit out due to COVID-19 concerns is that Shelvin came on campus as a freshman at 380-385 pounds. Under head coach Ed Orgeron and the team’s trainers, he had lost over 25 pounds and that would be a primary concern of NFL scouts should his conditioning and weight fluctuate again.

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.