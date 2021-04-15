Tyree Gillespie - Strong Safety Missouri Tigers Scouting Report

TYREE GILLESPIE | Missouri | DS | #9 | Sr | 5117 | 207 | Ocala, FL | Vanguard HS

Overview:

A physical and fearless athlete who primarily lined up as a single-high safety in the Tigers’ defense, Gillespie developed into one of the team’s top defenders during his junior season. That outstanding play continued into 2020, where he ascended into one of the more well-rounded safeties in college football. He demonstrated the prowess to play both safety positions, while even carving out a role for himself in the box at times. A ferocious tackler that flows downhill with smooth angles and vision to the ball-carrier, Gillespie shows up on film as the secondary finisher behind standout linebacker Nick Bolton. Gillespie may run the alley better than any safety in the 2021 class, taking proper angles and asserting his will working to the sideline. In pass coverage, he diagnoses smoothly and is able to close quickly on routes developing in front of him. He finished the 2019 campaign with 50 tackles (second-most on the team) while adding 4.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, seven pass breakups, a quarterback hurry and a forced fumble. Gillespie followed that up with 46 total tackles and four pass breakups in nine games as a senior. While he was tasked with a lot of single-high opportunities, that is not the advantageous role for Gillespie at the next level. He is the quintessential split-field defender who covers more than enough ground and can be versatile working from depth and underneath. There aren’t many holes in Gillespie’s game, which he proved during Senior Bowl week with a stout performance. With the ability to play a variety of roles, NFL teams are in store for a rock-solid starter for the foreseeable future.

Background:

Attended Vanguard High School in Ocala, Florida. Coached by Edwin Farmer. Excelled at safety and tailback for Vanguard, and was also a special-teams standout on several units. Stood out in his senior season as the Knights went 10-2 and reached the regional finals in Class 6, before falling by one point to the eventual state runner-up (Lake Gibson).

