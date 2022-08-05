Skip to main content
NFL Draft

NFL Draft Profile: Tyrique Stevenson, Cornerback, Miami Hurricanes

NFL Draft profile scouting report for Miami CB Tyrique Stevenson
Miami CB Tyrique Stevenson
miami hurricanes logo

#2
Pos: CB
Ht: 6000
Wt: 210
Hand: 948
Arm: 3218
Wing: 7738
40: 4.50
DOB: 5/26/2000
Hometown: Miami, FL
High School: Miami Southridge
Eligibility: 2023

Tyrique Stevenson
Miami Hurricanes

One-Liners

The tools are there for Stevenson to be a press-man cornerback in the NFL and his college tape has been very good so far.

Evaluation:

On film, Stevenson’s size and frame stand out. He looks the part of an NFL player and his play strength is fantastic for a cornerback. As a run defender, Stevenson is a willing tackler and wants to come downhill. He sheds blocks with ease and wraps up ball carriers. Stevenson has the talent to be a high-level run defender for a cornerback at the next level. His play strength will also allow him to be an enforcer too. In coverage, Stevenson isn’t asked to play press but when he does, his length and physicality show up. He’ll be able to disrupt receivers' routes at the line of scrimmage. His foot speed was impressive and Stevenson had no issue staying with receivers downfield. His man coverage skills were excellent, as he stayed in the receivers’ hip pocket and didn’t give up much separation. Stevenson is super fluid but he has enough to change direction and stay in phase. In coverage, Stevenson needs to be less handsy. He grabs receivers too often and doesn’t use his natural tools to stay in coverage. Stevenson only has one interception in his career and needs to improve his ball skills and ability to track the football. Once he does that, he’ll create more turnovers. Overall, Stevenson is a future boundary cornerback who has good size, speed and excels in man coverage. Coaches will love how Stevenson contributes in the run game and is a willing tackler. He doesn’t have the difference-making ability but Stevenson projects as a good starting cornerback at the next level.

Grade:

2nd Round

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (1)

Miami (FL) Hurricanes
Miami (FL) Hurricanes

USATSI_13425328
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Tayvion Robinson, Wide Receiver, Kentucky Wildcats

By The NFL Draft Biblejust now
USATSI_15162085
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Trace Ford, EDGE, Oklahoma State Cowboys

By The NFL Draft Biblejust now
Texas A&M RB Devon Achane
NFL Draft

Top Texas A&M Prospects to Watch in 2023 NFL Draft

By Jack Borowsky23 hours ago
R
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Princeton Fant, Tight End, Tennessee Volunteers

By The NFL Draft BibleAug 4, 2022 5:00 AM EDT
Maryland OT Jaelyn Duncan
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Jaelyn Duncan, Offensive Lineman, Maryland Terrapins

By The NFL Draft BibleAug 4, 2022 5:00 AM EDT
USATSI_14987375
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Nick Jackson, Linebacker, Virginia Cavaliers

By The NFL Draft BibleAug 4, 2022 5:00 AM EDT
Drake London 2
NFL

NFL Rookie Storylines: Pass Catchers Steal Show During First Week of Camp.

By Robert GregsonAug 3, 2022 6:00 AM EDT
USATSI_15230769
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Tashawn Manning, Offensive Lineman, Kentucky Wildcats

By The NFL Draft BibleAug 3, 2022 5:00 AM EDT