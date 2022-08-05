NFL Draft Profile: Tyrique Stevenson, Cornerback, Miami Hurricanes

#2

Pos: CB

Ht: 6000

Wt: 210

Hand: 948

Arm: 3218

Wing: 7738

40: 4.50

DOB: 5/26/2000

Hometown: Miami, FL

High School: Miami Southridge

Eligibility: 2023

Tyrique Stevenson

Miami Hurricanes

One-Liners

The tools are there for Stevenson to be a press-man cornerback in the NFL and his college tape has been very good so far.

Evaluation:

On film, Stevenson’s size and frame stand out. He looks the part of an NFL player and his play strength is fantastic for a cornerback. As a run defender, Stevenson is a willing tackler and wants to come downhill. He sheds blocks with ease and wraps up ball carriers. Stevenson has the talent to be a high-level run defender for a cornerback at the next level. His play strength will also allow him to be an enforcer too. In coverage, Stevenson isn’t asked to play press but when he does, his length and physicality show up. He’ll be able to disrupt receivers' routes at the line of scrimmage. His foot speed was impressive and Stevenson had no issue staying with receivers downfield. His man coverage skills were excellent, as he stayed in the receivers’ hip pocket and didn’t give up much separation. Stevenson is super fluid but he has enough to change direction and stay in phase. In coverage, Stevenson needs to be less handsy. He grabs receivers too often and doesn’t use his natural tools to stay in coverage. Stevenson only has one interception in his career and needs to improve his ball skills and ability to track the football. Once he does that, he’ll create more turnovers. Overall, Stevenson is a future boundary cornerback who has good size, speed and excels in man coverage. Coaches will love how Stevenson contributes in the run game and is a willing tackler. He doesn’t have the difference-making ability but Stevenson projects as a good starting cornerback at the next level.

Grade:

2nd Round