Randy Mueller inside the GM Room and making team cuts (Clip)

Randy Mueller inside the GM Room and making team cuts (Clip)

NFL Draft Profile: Vederian Lowe, Offensive Tackle, Illinois Fighting Illini

NFL draft profile scouting report for Illinois offensive tackle, Vederian Lowe
#79
Pos: OT
Ht: 6060
Wt: 320
DOB: 4/17/99
Eligible: 2022
Rockford, IL
Auburn High School

Vederian Lowe
Illinois Fighting Illini

Pros:

Leinweber: Experienced left tackle who will meet size and length thresholds at the position. Lowe possesses average leg drive to create occasional movement and even finish slow-footed ends. Has good moments, pinning the three-technique, allowing teammates to pull. Moves decently in a straight line after getting out of his stance. Lowe is patient with his punch in pass protection.

Cons:

Leinweber: Very slow feet prevent him from protecting his outside shoulder on vertical sets, letting rushers establish a half-man relationship with their get-off. Wide hands leave his chest exposed. Once in his chest, he lacks the functional strength to absorb and foot speed to stay on balance, making him a frequent power rush target. He does not adapt to having his chest attacked repeatedly. Lowe has little pop in his punch and fails to maintain consistently suffering from slow hands, an inability to reset and replace and lackluster grip strength. His outside arm is immediately knocked down in pass protection. High pads off the ball make him lose the leverage battle and get uprooted. Starts to lean when driving, hurting his balance. Lowe whiffs badly at the second level and gets blown up by physical linebackers. Stiff ankles prevent him from adjusting angles on the move and work around the edge to seal it. Recognizes blitzes late if at all allowing for free rushers.

Summary:

Leinweber: Starting at left tackle since his true freshman season, Lowe possesses the desired size to play tackle in the NFL. A laboring athlete, he struggles to use his slow hands and lacks functional strength to absorb and anchor. His size could allow Lowe to get a camp opportunity. He has little chance to make a practice squad due to his many limitations and is too tall to kick inside. 

One-Liners

Leinweber: Experienced left tackle who will meet size thresholds. Laboring athlete with slow hands. Lacks functional strength.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 4.9 / 5.1

