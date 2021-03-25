Victor Dimukeje - 4-3 Defensive End Duke Blue Devils Scouting Report

VICTOR DIMUKEJE | Duke | DE | #51 | Sr | 6022 | 265 | 4.82e | Baltimore, MD | Boys’ Latin School | 11.18.99

Overview:

Dimukeje isn’t the fastest pass rusher around, but his bend and leverage are what consistently wins him the edge. He has a stout and rocked-up frame that helps him get underneath bigger, more powerful offensive linemen and beat them to the point of attack. His motor and work ethic are two things that shine through on film. Even if he is unable to defeat a block and is taken out of the play, he works relentlessly to recover and pursue the football. What Dimukeje needs to improve on is his plan of attack when rushing the passer. If he can’t win the edge with his bend, he gets eaten up by opposing offensive tackles and taken straight out of the play. He can get lost in the shuffle and overpowered when latched onto by a larger offensive lineman. He hasn’t developed an inside counter rush move yet, which limits his ability to consistently affect the quarterback. If Dimukeje can develop a more complete repertoire and complement that with his motor, he can carve out a nice role as a situational pass rusher at the next level.

Background:

Raised in Baltimore, Maryland. Three-star recruit. Evolutionary Anthropology major. Started all 13 games as a freshman. Started all 13 games as a sophomore. Played in 12 games as a junior. Started 11 games in 2020.

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.