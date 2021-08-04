NFL Draft Profile: Wanya Morris, Offensive Tackle, Oklahoma Sooners

#64

Pos: OT

Ht: 6050

Wt: 320

DOB: 10/10/00

Eligible: 2022

Grayson, GA

Grayson High School

Wanya Morris

Oklahoma Sooners

Pros:

Coyle: After being a two-year starter at Tennessee, Morris decided to enter the transfer portal and will be playing at Oklahoma this fall. This past season as a Volunteer, Morris was able to show his ability to play under control. His athleticism showed through in his footwork and being able to move laterally while staying balanced. Feet are solid, cover ground quickly and allow him to get vertical. Morris possesses some raw strength in his hands and when he lines up his punch. He’s able to knock pass rushers off their path and redirect them. A nasty finisher, Morris plays with a unique toughness and throws defenders to the ground. Finishing blocks is a huge plus for an offensive line prospect.

Cons:

Coyle: Morris has some bad habits that need to get cleaned up. A waist bender, Morris gets in trouble often with his posture bending at the waist and playing over his toes. Will whiff trying to engage with defenders by lunging out. His hand technique is all over the place, consistently being unable to keep them inside the shoulder pads. Getting too wide with hand placement will lead to more penalties in the NFL. Also, timing his punch and when to shoot his hands needs to improve. Not being able to control defenders or knock down their pass rush moves leads to a lot of losses one-on-one. When facing NFL caliber pass rushers, Morris struggled and showed flaws he has against wide rushers with quick hands.

Summary:

Coyle: Wanya Morris has high upside at offensive tackle with a solid athletic build. As a freshman, he struggled mightily and showed much improvement as a sophomore. If he can stay on that trajectory he may be able to reach his full potential and be an NFL starter.

Background:

From Loganville, Georgia graduated from Grayson High School in the class of 2019. Was a consensus five-star recruit and got heavy interest from just about every school in the country, specifically LSU. Selected to the 2019 Under Armour All-American game. In his freshman year, he was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team and the 247 Sports’ True Freshman All-American Team. Transferred to Oklahoma after the 2020 season.

One-Liners

Coyle: An athletic offensive tackle that lacks technique in his hands and posture. Will need to take a huge jump this fall.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Coyle: 6.0 / 7.8