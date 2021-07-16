NFL Draft Profile: Will Mallory, Tight End, Miami Hurricanes

#85

Pos: TE

Ht: 6050

Wt: 245

DOB: 6/22/99

Eligible: 2022

Jacksonville, FL

Providence School

Will Mallory

Miami Hurricanes

Pros:

Leinweber: A sure-handed tight end, Mallory adjusts very well to off-target passes, displaying his great catch radius. He tracks the ball well downfield. Possessing good speed and acceleration in a straight line, he can threaten defenses up the seam and on crossing routes. His stiff arm allows him to break the occasional tackle. Mallory maintains a wide base and low pads to pass protect on the perimeter, keeping his feet moving. He drives smaller defenders as a blocker in space.

Cons:

Leinweber: Mallory needs to add mass to be strong enough as an in-line player, lacking lower body strength. He can struggle to locate defenders as a lead blocker in space, displaying ankle stiffness as he can not adjust his angle. He fails to maximize his size and length in the air and can get clamped by smaller coverage defenders. Mallory is slow getting in and out of breaks.

Summary:

Leinweber: Long tight end with sure hands and straight line athleticism. Mallory is a capable pass protector. He needs to add more mass in his lower half and maximize his size in contested catch situations. Mallory projects as a good backup tight end who can be a reliable receiver with vertical ability and blocking skills.

One-Liners

Leinweber: Long tight end with sure hands, straight-line speed and good pass protection. Mallory needs to get stronger in the lower half and play to his size in the air, ankle stiffness prevents him from being a separator as a route runner.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 7.0 / 7.7