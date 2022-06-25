NFL Draft Profile: Zack Kuntz, Tight End, Old Dominion Monarchs

#80

Pos: TE

Ht: 6061

Wt: 252

DOB: 6/6/1999

Hometown: Camp Hill, PA

High School: Camp Hill

Eligibility: 2023

Zack Kuntz

Old Dominion Monarchs

One-Liner:

A big, tall, athletic, strong pass-catcher with P5 pedigree, who has emerged as one of the most dynamic tight end prospects in the nation.

Evaluation:

Blessed with great size and speed, Kuntz can stretch the field or serve as red zone mismatch. He runs solid routes and displays superb quickness. An adequate blocker, he especially thrives in run blocking. Has struggled with an occasional bout of the dropsies and needs to continue to improve his overall blocking. The Pennsylvania native is a huge target who is the ultimate underneath security blanket and a former all-state track star in high school. His combination of size, speed and agility is ideal for the tight end position and there is a strong chance that Kuntz hears his name called come April.

Grade:

6th Round

Quotes:

“For some guys, it can be a gut check. I had some struggles with that and needed time to develop my frame going from high school to college. But I started to become a lot more confident player and a lot more comfortable player and I think that is the first step in becoming an elite player, being comfortable.” – Zack Kuntz on his maturation

Background:

Born Zackary Patrick Kuntz; son of Francis and Kathleen Kuntz. Has three brothers, Francis, Christian and Brandon, and one sister, Anna. Father, Francis, played football at the University of Maryland; brother, Christian, played football at Penn State; sister, Anna, played basketball at West Chester University. While his last name is German, his father is Irish Catholic. Has a good head on his shoulders and is well grounded, with an even keel personality. Recorded three catches at Penn State, where he was stuck behind Pat Freiermuth before transferring to Old Dominion, where he broke out for a 73-catch season in 2021 that ranked second nationally among FBS tight ends. Old Dominion head coach Ricky Rahne was previously the offensive coordinator at Penn State. A four-star prospect and four-time letterman for head coach Tim Bigelow at Camp Hill High School; had 40 catches for 1,060 yards and nine touchdowns as a senior. Also lettered in basketball three times and track & field three times. Won the State Class AA Championship in the 110-meter hurdles in 2017; claimed district titles in the 110-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles three times each. Was a member of the National Honor Society and four-time distinguished scholar. Earned his degree from Penn State in marketing.