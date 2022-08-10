NFL Draft Profile: Zion Nelson, Offensive Lineman, Miami Hurricanes

#60

Pos: OT

Ht: 6050

Wt: 309

Hand: 1078

Arm: 3468

Wing: 8348

40: 5.20

DOB: 1/9/2001

Hometown: Sumter, SC

High School: Sumter

Eligibility: 2023

Zion Nelson

Miami Hurricanes

One-Liner:

This is a big, strong and consistent presence on Miami’s offensive line. He is also an absolute technician in pass protection and rarely gets beat.

Evaluation:

His consistency is off the charts, meaning you can depend on him bringing everything he’s got every game day. One of the better pass blockers in the class and has the ability/potential to become the top offensive lineman overall. He is a big physical presence on the Miami offensive line and a technician in pass protection. He is quick getting out of his stance and has a great initial punch that stifles the pass rusher. He has long arms with very strong hands and is able to keep pass rushers at bay. He is also very athletic for his size and is a smooth mover who gets upfield very easily. Though he didn’t do it often, he is good at pulling across the line. He has great hip flexibility and can snap them in any direction to seal off running lanes. That being said, run blocking is definitely a weak point for him. It’s interesting because he always knows what he is doing and is in the right spot at all times, but he isn’t aggressive enough, which is his biggest problem. He has the technique you want to see and is a very smart player, but it looks as if he is always trying to pass block in running situations. He punches and stays stationary instead of drive-blocking opponents. If he is coached up on finishing his blocks and burying opponents, then he will have no problem being a force in the run game.

Grade:

3rd Round

Quotes:

"Explosive. Really impressive athlete. Great balance and body control. Heavy-handed, light feet. Great knowledge of the game. Great feel for the game. Understands leverage. You know, can get that second foot in the ground because he digs his heels in the ground and gets his hands inside and unlock those hips and go low to high. He is an impressive guy. He really is. He has a very strong appetite to get better. He allows himself and wants to be pushed. He is always trying to find extra work and he is joined by a lot of other guys on that offensive line that have the same mindset. Between him and the rest of those guys, just really excited about that group and the team in general. He has a super, super bright future." -- Miami HC Mario Cristobal on OT Zion Nelson

