53 Men: CB T.J. Green Player Profile

CB T.J. Green

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 215 lbs

College: Clemson

NFL stats: 90 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 5 QB hits, 3 pass deflections

Depth Chart Projection: Backup

It's hard to say how many secondary guys will be in the starting lineup since we don't have a true idea of what Phil Snow's defense will look like on a week to week basis. However, I do think T.J. Green will play a decent sized role in the Panthers' defense, whether it's coming off the bench or being in the starting lineup regularly.

Analysis:

Green has been getting some reps at corner in practice instead of his usual position at safety. Rhule likes his size and length and sees it as a major benefit at corner - I can't say I disagree. Moving him to corner may be the best move for both parties moving forward. If he can get the corner position down, he adds another dimension to his game which will help him see the field more often. Green doesn't have the "it" factor, but there are parts of his game that can help make him a better player than what we've seen thus far such as his footwork and being physical over the middle. Those two traits alone make me think that he could be a perfect fit at nickel, but we will see how Snow moves him around.

53-Man Roster Status: Borderline Lock

Green has never really been an impact player in the league and the Panthers have several options for their secondary. So far he's had a good camp according to Matt Rhule, but if he falls over the next couple of weeks, he could be on the fringe of being left off the 53-man roster.

Photo courtesy of Panthers.com

