SI.com
AllPanthers
HomeNewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

53 Men: CB T.J. Green Player Profile

Schuyler Callihan

CB T.J. Green

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 215 lbs

College: Clemson

NFL stats: 90 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 5 QB hits, 3 pass deflections

Depth Chart Projection: Backup

It's hard to say how many secondary guys will be in the starting lineup since we don't have a true idea of what Phil Snow's defense will look like on a week to week basis. However, I do think T.J. Green will play a decent sized role in the Panthers' defense, whether it's coming off the bench or being in the starting lineup regularly.

Analysis: 

Green has been getting some reps at corner in practice instead of his usual position at safety. Rhule likes his size and length and sees it as a major benefit at corner - I can't say I disagree. Moving him to corner may be the best move for both parties moving forward. If he can get the corner position down, he adds another dimension to his game which will help him see the field more often. Green doesn't have the "it" factor, but there are parts of his game that can help make him a better player than what we've seen thus far such as his footwork and being physical over the middle. Those two traits alone make me think that he could be a perfect fit at nickel, but we will see how Snow moves him around.

53-Man Roster Status: Borderline Lock

Green has never really been an impact player in the league and the Panthers have several options for their secondary. So far he's had a good camp according to Matt Rhule, but if he falls over the next couple of weeks, he could be on the fringe of being left off the 53-man roster.

Previous "53 Men" projections

1. QB Teddy Bridgewater

2. QB Will Grier

3. RB Christian McCaffrey

4. RB Mike Davis

5. RB Reggie Bonnafon

6. WR D.J. Moore

7. WR Curtis Samuel

8. WR Robby Anderson

9. WR Seth Roberts

No. 10 WR Keith Kirkwood

No. 11 WR Pharoh Cooper

No. 12 TE Ian Thomas

No. 13 TE Chris Manhertz

No. 14 TE Temarrick Hemingway

No. 15 FB Alex Armah

No. 16 OT Russell Okung

No. 17 OT Greg Little

No. 18 OG Michael Schofield III

No. 19 C Matt Paradis

No. 20 C Tyler Larsen

No. 21 OG/OT Dennis Daley

No. 22 OG John Miller

No. 23 OT Taylor Moton

No. 24 DE Stephen Weatherly

No. 25 DE Yetur Gross-Matos

No. 26 DE Efe Obada

No. 27 DL Zach Kerr

No. 28 DT Kawann Short

No. 29 DT Derrick Brown

No. 30 DT Bravvion Roy

No. 31 DL Myles Adams

No. 32 EDGE Brian Burns

No. 33 EDGE Marquis Haynes

No. 34 LB Shaq Thompson

No. 35 LB Tahir Whitehead

No. 36 LB Jermaine Carter Jr.

No. 37 LB Andre Smith

No. 38 LB Adarius Taylor

No. 39 CB Eli Apple

No. 40 CB Donte Jackson

No. 41 CB Troy Pride Jr. 

What type of season do you expect from T.J. Green? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

Screen Shot 2020-08-21 at 8.34.23 AM
Photo courtesy of Panthers.com

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
PanthersAnalyst
PanthersAnalyst

His size/speed is elite. Doesn’t necessarily make him a good player, but he’ll have every opportunity for a role in this secondary. Judging by the training camp reports, looks like he’s taking advantage of them.

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Russell Okung Discusses Retirement Rumors + Future With Panthers

Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Russell Okung met with the media to discuss his status with the team

Schuyler Callihan

Schuyler Callihan

Ron Rivera Diagnosed With Cancer, Plans to Continue Coaching

Ron Rivera has been diagnosed with lymph node cancer but says he will continue coaching through treatment.

Jack Duffy

PanthersAnalyst

ROSTER MOVE: Panthers Claim Kicker/Punter Off Waivers from Bills

Carolina adds another leg to the special teams unit

Schuyler Callihan

PanthersAnalyst

53 Men: CB Troy Pride Jr. Player Profile

Taking a look at what kind of season Panthers corner Troy Pride Jr. could have in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

Schuyler Callihan

Rhule Exemplifies Confidence in QB Room, but "This is Teddy's Show"

The quarterback competition is heating up in Carolina, but it won't be for the starting job

Schuyler Callihan

ROSTER MOVE: Panthers Officially Add Jalen Jelks, Waive Tight End

Another defensive end has been officially added to the team

Schuyler Callihan

Optimism Surrounds Panthers Revamped Secondary

Growing pains are expected, but the young secondary has a lot of promise

Schuyler Callihan

Schuyler Callihan

53 Men: CB Donte Jackson Player Profile

Taking a look at what kind of season Panthers corner Donte Jackson could have in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

Schuyler Callihan

Tre Boston: "Right Now, We're Slept On and We Respect It"

Boston believes that this defense has unknown advantages

Jason Hewitt

12THTHEIF2021

53 Men: CB Eli Apple Player Profile

Taking a look at what kind of season Panthers corner Eli Apple could have in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

Schuyler Callihan