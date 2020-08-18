53 Men: CB Eli Apple Player Profile
Schuyler Callihan
CB Eli Apple
Height: 6'0"
Weight: 230 lbs
College: Florida Atlantic
NFL stats: 233 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 3 interceptions, 33 pass deflections, 6 fumble recoveries
Depth Chart Projection: Starter
Carolina is extremely thin on experience at corner aside from Donte Jackson, which played a factor into the team signing Eli Apple. With 48 starts in his career, coupled with a young position group, it's a given that Apple will be a starter on the Panthers' defense despite his recent struggles.
Analysis:
There's no nice way to put it - Apple has struggled for much of his professional career, but it's not like he doesn't have the ability to be successful, he just needs coached up. He's got fairly decent size (6,1", 203 lbs) and ran a 4.40 40-yard dash and a 1.53 10-yard split at the 2016 NFL Combine. His man coverage skills have been what has plagued him so far in his career, but again, it's nothing that can't be fixed. It's all about technique and learning how to position his body correctly and being more physical with the receiver he's lined up across.
53-Man Roster Status: Lock
Anytime you sign a guy with the experience that Apple has, there's no question about him making the roster. Will he find his game again? Or will he continue to struggle? If it's the latter, don't expect Carolina to keep him beyond the 2020 season.
