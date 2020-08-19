53 Men: CB Donte Jackson Player Profile

CB Donte Jackson

Height: 5'10"

Weight: 180 lbs

College: LSU

NFL stats: 114 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 7 interceptions, 17 pass deflections, 2 fumble recoveries

Depth Chart Projection: Starter

Since Jackson came to the Panthers in 2018, he has been a playmaker in the secondary starting in all but three of his 29 career games. Although he's just 24 years old, Jackson will be counted on to be a leader in the Panthers' secondary. He's the longest tenured corner in the room and will certainly have to play at a high level for this defense to have any success defending the pass.

Analysis:

Over the last two seasons, Jackson was able to get his feet wet as an NFL starter and get accustomed to the week in and week out matchups vs some of the best receivers in the league. James Bradberry is no longer on the roster, so this is Jackson's chance to prove that he can be a team's number one guy at corner. Although extremely fast, Jackson has a tough time getting physical with receivers. If he can improve this area of his game, he can take his game to the next level.

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

Jackson won't only be a part of the team, but is a piece that the team hopes to build around in the secondary for years to come. He, just like any other young player, is still trying to figure it all out, but once he does, he'll be seen as one of the better players in the league at his position.

Previous "53 Men" projections

1. QB Teddy Bridgewater

2. QB Will Grier

3. RB Christian McCaffrey

4. RB Mike Davis

5. RB Reggie Bonnafon

6. WR D.J. Moore

7. WR Curtis Samuel

8. WR Robby Anderson

9. WR Seth Roberts

No. 10 WR Keith Kirkwood

No. 11 WR Pharoh Cooper

No. 12 TE Ian Thomas

No. 13 TE Chris Manhertz

No. 14 TE Temarrick Hemingway

No. 15 FB Alex Armah

No. 16 OT Russell Okung

No. 17 OT Greg Little

No. 18 OG Michael Schofield III

No. 19 C Matt Paradis

No. 20 C Tyler Larsen

No. 21 OG/OT Dennis Daley

No. 22 OG John Miller

No. 23 OT Taylor Moton

No. 24 DE Stephen Weatherly

No. 25 DE Yetur Gross-Matos

No. 26 DE Efe Obada

No. 27 DL Zach Kerr

No. 28 DT Kawann Short

No. 29 DT Derrick Brown

No. 30 DT Bravvion Roy

No. 31 DL Myles Adams

No. 32 EDGE Brian Burns

No. 33 EDGE Marquis Haynes

No. 34 LB Shaq Thompson

No. 35 LB Tahir Whitehead

No. 36 LB Jermaine Carter Jr.

No. 37 LB Andre Smith

No. 38 LB Adarius Taylor

No. 39 CB Eli Apple

