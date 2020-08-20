53 Men: CB Troy Pride Jr. Player Profile

CB Troy Pride Jr.

Height: 5'11"

Weight: 195 lbs

College: Notre Dame

NFL stats: N/A

Depth Chart Projection: Backup

Pride Jr. still has a ways to go before earning a starting role, at least in my eyes. They could put him in the cover slot position, but I don't know if he has the physicality to do so this early in his career. Like many other guys in the secondary, expect Pride Jr. to move around until they find somewhere comfortable for him.

Analysis: From Bryan Driskell of Irish Breakdown

"He’s got elite speed obviously, and his instincts playing routes is quite good. He had to battle monsters the last three years (Claypool, Boykin), so he’ll compete, but he needs to get stronger. He’s an average tackler, but he’ll give effort. His technique in transitions needs work, but his speed is so elite he can recover from it," Driskell said.

"He’s played well in big games. He gave up two catches for 12 yards against Clemson last year, and he was all over Tee Higgins. He can play off coverage and he can press. I think he can play immediately as a nickel but he has legit NFL starting corner tools. During his senior season, Pride allowed just 32 catches for 332 yards in 13 games and allowed just seven total touchdown passes in four seasons."

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

