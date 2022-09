Titans Sign Patriots Practice Squad CB

In the words of Michael Corleone, ‘There are things being negotiated that are going to answer all of your questions and solve all of your problems. That's all I can tell you right now.”

This infamous quote from Mario Puzo’s “The Godfather” may well serve as the theme of the day in the NFL. As are the other 31 teams throughout the league, the New England Patriots are preparing for the 2022 NFL season.

SEPT. 21: TITANS POACH CB TERRANCE MITCHELL FROM PATS PRACTICE SQUAD

The Tennessee Titans are signing veteran cornerback Terrance Mitchell to their 53-man roster, from the Patriots practice squad.

The 30-year-old signed a one-year contract with New England in March. The Oregon product was released at the NFL roster deadline in August. However, he was promptly signed to the Patriots’ practice squad. He played 71 defensive snaps in the preseason, recording six tackles to go with one forced fumble and one pass breakup.

SEPT. 21: PATRIOTS SIGN K TRISTAN VIZCAINO TO PRACTICE SQUAD

Vizcaino rejoins the Patriots after having been a reserve option at kicker during training camp, and the preseason. His time with the team initially came to an end during final roster cut-downs on Aug. 30.

The 25-year-old entered the NFL in 2018 as an undrafted rookie free agent from Washington. Since then, he has spent time with six teams, primarily as a member of their respective practice squads. Vizcaino suited up for one game with the San Francisco 49ers in 2020, and appeared in six games for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2021. He has connected on 9 of his 10 field goal attempts at the pro level, as well as 12 of 17 extra points. He also logged one punt last year with Los Angeles. In addition to the 49ers and the Chargers, Vizcaino has also seen practice squad action with the Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills.

SEPT. 9: PATS SIGN VETERAN OL MARCUS CANNON

Searching for depth along the offensive line, New England signed former Patriot Marcus Cannon to the practice squad. The team's fifth-round pick out of TCU in 2011, Cannon played 10 seasons, won three Super Bowl rings and earned second-team All-Pro in 2016. Cannon, 34, played last season for the Houston Texans.

Starting tackle Isaiah Wynn is nursing an injury, but is expected to play in Sunday's opener against the Miami Dolphins.

AUG. 18 PATS SIGN FORMER BILLS TE

The Patriots have signed Texas A&M undrafted free agent Jalen Wydermyer days after he was cut by the AFC East rival Buffalo Bills. Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson was the first to report the news.

Wydermyer has a large 6-4, 260-pound frame and was touted as a promising candidate before the NFL Draft … largely due to his production. In three seasons at Texas A&M, Wydermyer had 118 receptions, 1,468 receiving yards, and 16 receiving touchdowns.

But … he then tested very poorly and fell entirely through the cracks in the draft.

Wydermyer only played in six snaps in the preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts as he fought from the rear of a crowded and talented tight end room in Buffalo.

AUG. 17 PATRIOTS CUT PUNTER

The Patriots have released Canadian punter Jake Julien, paving the way for former All-Pro Jake Bailey to again handle the kicking duties in 2022.

Julien, who played at Eastern Michigan and with the CFL's Ottawa Redblacks, might be a candidate for the Pats' practice squad when the team finalizes its 53-man roster Aug. 30.

Bailey signed a four-year, $13 million contract last Spring, so him winning the job was a foregone conclusion.

AUG. 16 HUGE TRAINING CAMP FIGHT

The first day of joint practices between the Patriots and Carolina Panthers provided fireworks as three players were involved in a fight and were kicked off the fields near Gillette Stadium.

Panthers cornerback Kenny Robinson got involved in a skirmish with Patriots receiver Kristian Wilkerson. New England's Kendrick Bourne joined the melee and eventually threw several punches. All were tossed from the practices.

Later in the morning, Panthers defensive lineman Phil Hoskins and Patriots backup center James Ferentz were also booted from the field after fighting.

After the second scrap, Patriots coach Bill Belichick called a timeout and huddled his team for a talk.

AUG. 11 JAMES WHITE RETIRES

Succumbing to a hip injury that cut short his 2021 season, Patriots running back retired after eight seasons in New England.

White, who was on the PUP list during training camp, won three Super Bowls and is a member of New England's All-2010s Team. He played 95 games for the Patriots, amassing over 3,200 yards receiving, 1,200 yards rushing and 36 touchdowns.

He will be most revered for being a trusted Tom Brady check-down out of the backfield and for his heroic performance in the historic comeback in Super Bowl LI.

White had 139 yards from scrimmage (29 rushing, 110 receiving on 14 catches), scored three touchdowns and a two-point conversion, setting a record for points in a Super Bowl with 20. He also scored the only game-ending touchdown in Super Bowl history.

How reliable was White? In eight seasons he never lost a fumble.

AUG. 9 FORMER PATRIOTS DL DANNY SHELTON SIGNS WITH CHIEFS

Former Patriots defensive lineman Danny Shelton signed a contract with the Kansas City Chiefs after his recent release from the New York Giants. New England acquired Shelton in a 2018 trade with the Cleveland Browns, and he helped the Pats defeat the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII. He was released after starting 14 games in 2019.

AUG. 2 PATRIOTS SIGN LINEBACKER NATE WIELAND

The Pats are signing undrafted linebacker Nate Wieland following a free-agent workout on Tuesday. Wieland, 23, had previously attended New England’s rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.

The Iowa City native was a three-year letterman and former quarterback who redshirted at the University of Iowa before transferring to Iowa Western Community College. He finished at NAIA Grand View University in Des Moines, where he was first-team All-American in 2021.

With the addition of Weiland, plus safeties Brad Hawkins and Jalen Elliott, three spots remain open on New England’s 90-man roster.

The organization also hosted ex-Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers, Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans linebacker Josh Watson on Tuesday.

JULY 29: PANTHERS SIGN FORMER PATRIOTS DRAFT PICK

Needing depth at cornerback, the Carolina Panthers signed former Patriots' second-round draft pick Duke Dawson.

The Patriots selected Dawson in the second round with the 56th overall pick in 2018. He was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury his rookie season and never appeared in a game for New England.

Dawson and a seventh-round pick were sent to the Broncos in 2019 for a sixth-rounder.

JULY 28: PATRIOTS SIGN FORMER EAGLES WR

The Patriots are signing ex-Philadelphia Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Josh Hammond. New England worked out both Hammond and center Jake Lacina.

Hammond, who played at Florida, was cut two days ago by the Eagles. He spent most of his two NFL seasons on the practice squad, appearing in only one regular-season game with the Jags in Week 16 last season.

JULY 26: SANU SIGNS WITH DOLPHINS

The Miami Dolphins are adding veteran wide receiver Mohamed Sanu to their receiving corps, per his agent.

Sanu spent part of the 2019 season with the Patriots after he was acquired midseason.

Since leaving the Patriots, he has played for the San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions. Now, he'll team up with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle in Miami and face the Pats twice this season.

JULY 25: PATRIOTS HOST PASS CATCHERS ON WORKOUT

New England had five offensive free agents in for a workout on Monday.

- Andrew Jamiel, WR (Stonehill)

- Terry Godwin, WR (Georgia)

- Derrick Dillon, WR (LSU)

- Cinque Sweeting, WR (Slippery Rock)

- La'Michael Pettway, TE (Iowa State)

JUNE 8 LB TO DALLAS The Cowboys signed linebacker Christian Sam, a 6-2, 240-pound native of Allen, most recently played in the USFL, and before that was drafted in the sixth round by the Patriots in 2018.

Thursday, May 12

2022 Schedule Release:

Preseason:

Preseason Week 1: vs. New York Giants (TBD)

Preseason Week 2: vs. Carolina Panthers (TBD)

Preseason Week 3: @ Las Vegas Raiders (TBD)

Regular Season:

Week 1: @ Miami Dolphins (1:00pm)

Week 2: @ Pittsburgh Steelers (1:00pm)

Week 3: vs. Baltimore Ravens (1:00pm)

Week 4: @ Green Bay Packers (4:25pm)

Week 5: vs. Detroit Lions (1:00pm)

Week 6: @ Cleveland Browns (1:00pm)

Week 7: vs. Chicago Bears (8:15pm - MNF)

Week 8: @ New York Jets (1:00pm)

Week 9: vs. Indianapolis Colts (1:00pm)

Week 10: BYE WEEK

Week 11: vs. New York Jets (1:00pm)

Week 12: @ Minnesota Vikings (8:20pm, TNF) — Thanksgiving

Week 13 vs. Buffalo Bills (8:15pm, MNF)

Week 14: @ Arizona Cardinals (8:15pm)

Week 15: @ Las Vegas Raiders (8:20pm, SNF)

Week 16: vs. Cincinnati Bengals (1:00pm)

Week 17: vs. Miami Dolphins (1:00pm)

Week 18: @ Buffalo Bills (TBD)

The Patriots have agreed with the Las Vegas Raiders on a deal which will send quarterback Jarrett Stidham to Las Vegas. New England will send Stidham and a seventh-round draft pick to the Raiders in exchange for a sixth-round selection.

Wednesday, May 11

The Patriots announced that they have claimed tight end Matt Sokol off waivers from the Detroit Lions.

Monday, May 2

The Patriots have decided to decline the $12.4 million fifth-year option in the rookie contract of wide receiver N’Keal Harry.

New England has reportedly released reserve running back Devine Ozigbo.

Undrafted Free Agent Signings

CB Devin Hafford, Tarleton State - He was a FCS All-American in 2021.

Saturday, April 30

Undrafted Free Agent Signings

QB D’Eriq King, Miami

S Brenden Schooler, Texas

C Kody Russey, Houston

DT LaBryan Ray, Alabama

LB/DE DaMarcus Mitchell, Purdue

P Jake Julien, Eastern Michigan

C/G Liam Shanahan, LSU

2022 Patriots FINAL Draft Board

1. (29) Cole Strange, OL, Chattanooga

2. (50) Tyquan Thornton, WR, Baylor

3. (85) Marcus Jones, CB, Houston

4. (121) Jack Jones, CB, Arizona State

4. (127) Pierre Strong Jr., RB, South Dakota State

4. (137) Bailey Zappe, QB, Western Kentucky

6. (183) Kevin Harris, RB, South Carolina

6. (200) Sam Roberts, DT, Northwest Missouri State

6. (210) Chasen Hines, OL, LSU

7. (245) Andrew Stueber, OL, Michigan

*With their last pick of the draft, the Patriots went for another offensive lineman: 6-7, 325-pound Michigan product Andrew Stueber.

*At pick No. 210 in the sixth round, the Patriots drafted LSU interior offensive lineman Chasen Hines.

*With their second sixth-round pick (200th overall), the Patriots drafted small-college star defensive tackle Sam Roberts. At 6-4, 290 pounds, he was not invited to the Senior Bowl or NFL Scouting Combine but was the winner of the 2021 Cliff Harris Award as the best small-college defensive player in the nation at Northwest Missouri State.

*At Pick No. 183 in the sixth round, the Patriots drafted South Carolina running back Kevin Harris. He was the Gamecocks' feature back and a first-team All-SEC in 2020, but his production drastically decreased in 2021 coming off back surgery.

*With the 137th pick in the fourth-round, the Patriots selected Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe.

*After taking a back-to-back of cornerbacks, the New England Patriots went offense with South Dakota State running back Pierre Strong Jr. with the 127th overall pick in the fourth round of the NFL Draft.

*To open the fourth round of the NFL Draft, selecting Arizona State cornerback Jack Jones with the 121st overall pick.

Friday, April 29

*For the first time in the 2022 NFL Draft the New England stayed put without a trade up or down in the third round, selecting Houston cornerback Marcus Jones with the 85th overall pick.

*The New England Patriots pulled another trade in the 2022 NFL Draft, moving up four spots in Friday's second round to select the fastest receiver in Baylor's Tyquan Thornton.

*The Patriots moved from pick No. 54 to 50, sending their 54th and 158th to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Thursday, April 28

*With the 29th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Patriots selected Cole Strange, offensive lineman, University of Tennessee-Chattanooga.

*With several of their coveted targets still on the board at No. 21, the New England Patriots traded down in Thursday's NFL Draft with the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for picks No. 29, 94 and 121.

Monday, April 25

Continuing a trend of being the most active trading team in the NFL Draft, the Patriots are sending their fifth-round pick (No. 170 overall) to the Houston Texans for sixth- (183) and seventh-round (245) picks.

Bottom line: New England adds another pick to its haul.

Saturday, April 2

The Patriots have acquired wide receiver DeVante Parker from the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a third-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. New England also received a fifth-round selection in the upcoming 2022 Draft as part of the deal.

Tuesday, March 29

The Patriots have agreed to a one-year deal with safety Jabrill Peppers, reportedly worth up to $5 million.

Wednesday, March 23

The Patriots and cornerback Malcolm Butler have agreed on a two-year deal, worth up to $9 million.

Monday, March 21

The Patriots and offensive tackle Trent Brown have agreed to a two-year deal. Per reports, Brown’s compensation can be worth up to $22 million. The base value is $13 million, including $4 million guaranteed, with the rest tied to playtime incentives.

Saturday, March 19

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Patriots and defensive lineman Henry Anderson have agreed to a reworked contract, paying him a base salary of $1.25 million

Friday, March 18

Former All-Pro punt returner Gunner Olszewski has agreed to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers on a two-year deal worth $4.2 million deal, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The Patriots have reportedly reached a deal with LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, which will pay him a total of $9 million over the course of two-years according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Thursday, March 17

The Patriots and running back/wide receiver Ty Montgomery have agreed to a two-year contract worth up to $4 million.

Wednesday, March 16

Fullback Jakob Johnson has reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders for the 2022 season, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Running back Brandon Bolden is set to reunite with former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, as the nine-year veteran is set to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders.

New England declined to place a restricted free agency tender on wide receiver/return specialist Gunner Olszewski.

The Patriots have signed cornerback Terrance Mitchell to a one-year, $3 million contract.

Tuesday, March 15

TRADE: Per reports, Patriots have agreed to trade offensive lineman Shaq Mason to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a fifth-round draft selection.

As first reported by ESPN’s Field Yates, running back James White and the Patriots have agreed to a two-year deal, ensuring his return to New England for the upcoming season. NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero has reported White’s contract as being for $5 million [$2.5M average-per-year] with $500,000 guaranteed.

TRADE: As first reported by Tom Pelissero, NFL Media, the Patriots are sending OLB Chase Winovich to the Cleveland Browns for LB Mack Wilson.

Monday, March 14

The Patriots re-signed kicker Nick Folk to a two-year, $5 million extension that includes $2.19 million guaranteed. Max $5.6M with incentives, per Tom Pelissero, NFL Network

Per reports, the Los Angeles Chargers have agreed with former Patriots’ CB J.C. Jackson a five-year, $82.5 million deal that invoices $40 million guaranteed, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Patriots and special teams captain Matthew Slater have agreed on a one-year, $2.6 million [guaranteed] deal for him to remain in New England, as first reported by ESPN’s Field Yates.

Offensive lineman Ted Karras has reportedly agreed to a three-year, $18 million deal with the Cincinnati Bengals, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

Per an announcement from his agency, JL Sports, New England is re-signing veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer. Jim McBride of the Boston Globe was the first to report that the 35-year-old veteran signal-caller was coming back to Foxboro. JL Sports confirmed that Hoyer’s deal is for two years, with Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald reporting that the compensation includes $3 million in guarantees.

Per Jim McBride of the Boston Globe, the Patriots have re-signed reserve offensive lineman James Ferentz.

Sunday, March 13

The Patriots have agreed to terms with safety Devin McCourty on his return to the Foxboro fold for 2022. The deal is reportedly for one-year and worth up to $9 million.

New England placed a second-round restricted free agent tender on Jakobi Meyers, while declining to do so for fullback Jakob Johnson, per their agent, Drew Rosenhaus.