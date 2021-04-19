With the help of our friends around the NFL, we present to you our Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven 2021 NFL Mock Draft 4.0

Henderson, Nev: The NFL Draft every year injects into the nation a fresh shot of adrenaline as each team sits as equals before a new year. As we anticipate the draft coming in April, here is an early Christmas present just for you.

Every year, five of my friends who are NFL team officials (scouts, personnel/management) give me their mock drafts. They represent five different teams. This is their Mock Draft, not mine.

An example of their accuracy is that we were the ONLY media Mock Draft a few years ago with Tim Tebow being picked in the first round and Jimmy Clausen not. They have had many successes since, but that was the biggest that got our Mock Draft national attention.

Below is what they think will happen based on what they are hearing. It is not what these professionals would do. We do not take into account any trades.

I will keep each of their identities confidential. All I asked from them was that they gave me their Mock Draft based on what they feel are the team’s needs and boards.

I weighed all lists and put them in the appropriate order. I didn’t have them make their team’s pick (that is why a fifth person), and I didn’t add comments that may reveal their identity.

This list is not the order that I think they will be drafted; merely five men paid to do this for a living and who they think teams will pick. We did not let them add where or when they thought trades would occur. Again NO TRADES are factored in. I weighed each of their picks and the list based upon their consensus and drafts. Here it is:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

2. New York Jets Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

3. San Francisco 49ers Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

4. Atlanta Falcons Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

5. Cincinnati Bengals Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU

6. Miami Dolphins Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

7. Detroit Lions Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

8. Carolina Panthers Penei Sewell, T, Oregon

9. Denver Broncos Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

10. Dallas Cowboys Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

11. New York Giants Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

12. Philadelphia Eagles Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

13. Los Angeles Chargers Rashawn Slater, T, Northwestern

14. Minnesota Vikings Christian Darrisaw, T, Virginia Tech

15. New England Patriots Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota

16. Arizona Cardinals Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern

17. Las Vegas Raiders Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

18. Miami Dolphins Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

19. Washington Football Team Teven Jenkins, T, Oklahoma State

20. Chicago Bears Christian Barmore, DL, Alabama

21. Indianapolis Colts Samuel Cosmi, T, Texas

22. Tennessee Titans DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

23. New York Jets Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech

24. Pittsburgh Steelers Creed Humphrey, C, Oklahoma

25. Jacksonville Jaguars Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue

26. Cleveland Browns Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa

27. Baltimore Ravens Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida

28. New Orleans Saints Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State

29. Green Bay Packers Spencer Brown, T, Northern Iowa

30. Buffalo Bills Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB, Syracuse

31. Kansas City Chiefs Alex Leatherwood, T, Alabama

32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter