Ravens Trade Back in New Mock Draft
To get a feel for the types of trade offers the New England Patriots could receive on Day One of the NFL Draft, On SI made use of the draft simulator at the Pro Football Network.
In the first attempt, an intriguing offer surfaced.
In the hypothetical draft, Baltimore swapped its number 27 overall (1st round) and number 129 overall (4th round) picks to Kansas City in exchange for the number 31 overall (1st round) and number 63 overall (2nd round) selection.
This kept Baltimore in the late first round while swapping a fourth-round pick for an additional second-round pick. In the end, the Ravens were left with three picks among the first two rounds.
Below are the results along with analysis of each pick.
Round 1 (Pick 31)
- Edge Donovan Ezeiruaku (Boston College)
He doesn’t have prototype measurables at 6-foot-2 and roughly 240 pounds. However, you can’t deny the impact he’s had and the potential in store, logging a Power Four-leading 16.5 sacks last season, along with 21 tackles for loss.
Round 2 (Pick 59)
- CB Maxwell Hairston (Kentucky)
First of all, this youngster clocked the combine-leading 40-yard dash with a 4.28. Although he missed a lot of last season, when he played the entire 2023 season, he put together 68 tackles, five interceptions, and 11 pass breakups. The Athletic has him pegged as the number four cornerback in the draft.
Round 2 (Pick 63)
- DT Alfred Collins (Texas)
This is a total Baltimore-ish pick: a 6-foot-5.5, 332-pound mauler who is more than a one-gap defender in the middle. Last season at Texas, where he was a five-year contributor, Alfred Collins logged 55 total tackles, five-and–a-half tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble, and he recorded an impressive seven pass breakups.
Round 3 (Pick 91)
- S Billy Bowman (Oklahoma)
Billy Bowman can play multiple positions in the defensive backfield, either safety position and the nickel role. He clocked a 4.42 40-yard dash at the combine, and he recorded 199 total tackles, 11 interceptions, and 14 pass breakups as a four-year contributor for Oklahoma.
Round 4 (Pick 136)
- G Luke Kandra (Cincinnati)
He’s certainly built for duty at guard as a 6-foot-5, 323-pound pummeler inside. With that size, Luke Kandra turned heads with a 4.90 40-yard dash at the combine. This could prove to be one of the true offensive line steals of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Round 5 (Pick 176)
- Edge Jah Joyner (Minnesota)
With Ezeiruaku representing a smaller (but highly effective) pass rusher, the Ravens pair him with a long, big-framed edge in Jah Joyner (6-4+, 262). There’s room for development with him after he recorded 13 tackles for loss and 12 sacks over the last two seasons.
Round 6 (Pick 183)
- RB Jordan James (Oregon)
He was available in Day Three? Yep. At least in this simulated draft, he was. The Ravens don’t necessarily need a lot of help at running back, but Jordan James rushed for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns with 209 receiving yards last season. Enough said.
Round 6 (Pick 203)
- CB Jabbar Muhammad (Oregon)
An outside cornerback, Jabbar Muhammad logged an impressive 42 pass breakups over his last three seasons at the collegiate level. It might be worth noting that he accomplished that with three programs — Oklahoma State (2022), Washington (2023), and Oregon (2024).
Round 6 (Pick 210)
- DT Cam Jackson (Florida)
After adding Collins (6-5.5, 332), the Ravens double the beef with Cam Jackson (6-6, 328) in the middle of the defensive line. So, how about that? A pair of edge rushers and two monsters injected into the Baltimore defensive line through this draft class.
Round 6 (Pick 212)
- LB Kobe King (Penn State)
Another unexpected faller, Kobe King was graded a fourth-round pick but was available in the sixth round. It’s as simple as that: Baltimore taking the best player available here. He logged 97 tackles, eight tackles for loss, and three sacks last season.
Round 7 (Pick 243)
- WR Jimmy Horn Jr. (Colorado)
Across his four years on the college stage while playing alongside quality receiver teammates like Travis Hunter, LaJohntay Wester, and others at Colorado, Jimmy Horn Jr. averaged around 500 receiving yards each year, clocking a 4.4 40-yard dash at the combine thereafter. This is good value in the seventh round.
