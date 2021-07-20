Seahawks 90-Man Roster Primer: Jordyn Brooks

Rebounding from a slow start to his rookie season, Brooks emerged as quality starter at weakside linebacker during the final two months to help Seattle clinch an NFC West title. Set to take on an expanded role in 2021, will he be ready to take the next step in his development replacing a franchise icon in K.J. Wright?

With the calendar flipping to July and offseason programs recently wrapping up, NFL training camps will begin around the league in less than a month. To celebrate the new incoming season, we will be breaking down the Seahawks' 90-man roster over the next several weeks, exploring best and worst case scenarios and what to expect from each player entering the 2021 campaign.

Jordyn Brooks, Linebacker

Height/Weight: 6-foot, 240 pounds

2020 Stats: 57 tackles, two passes defensed in 14 games

Viewed as one of the most surprising first round selections in the 2020 NFL Draft, Brooks' rookie campaign got off to a slow start. Stuck behind veterans K.J. Wright and Bruce Irvin on the depth chart, he primarily played special teams during the first two weeks of the season. Even after Irvin suffered a torn ACL and opened the door for him to enter the starting lineup in Week 3, his own knee injury kept him out for a couple of weeks before returning after the bye week in Week 7. From there, however, the athletic linebacker made his mark over the final two months, producing 30 tackles in Seattle's final five games and making strides in coverage as the season progressed. He also performed well in the postseason, racking up eight tackles in his playoff debut during a 30-20 loss to the Rams. Despite playing only 32 percent of the Seahawks' defensive snaps for the season, he wrapped up a successful first season with nearly 60 tackles and a strong finish may have played a significant role in the front office's decision not to re-sign Wright this offseason.

Best Case Scenario: Taking full advantage of his athletic gifts and building off a stellar finish to his rookie season, Brooks surpasses 100 tackles for the first time in his NFL career and also produces a pair of interceptions and a trio of sacks, earning him his first Pro Bowl selection starring alongside Bobby Wagner.

Worst Case Scenario: Facing a tall task trying to replace a legend such as Wright in the lineup, Brooks struggles with missed tackles and blown coverage assignments, eventually ceding some of his playing time to Cody Barton during nickel and dime packages in an unexpected sophomore setback.

What to Expect in 2021: As Brooks admitted to reporters, Wright's departure leaves huge shoes for him to fill. Possessing superb sideline-to-sideline speed, elite tackling skills, and top-notch instincts, however, the stage shouldn't be too big for him, especially after performing well during the midst of a playoff race as a rookie. His presence should give the middle of Seattle's defense a much-needed athletic boost, particularly working against the pass when facing teams such as the Los Angeles Rams that love running crossing patterns and bootleg looks. If he's able to shore up his fundamentals in coverage and provide an occasional quarterback pressure as a blitzer to go with his outstanding run defense, he could be a prime breakout candidate for the Seahawks and has all the tools necessary to become the franchise's next superstar linebacker in quick order.

