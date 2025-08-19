Seahawks Rookie Roundup: FB Robbie Ouzts will fuel new offense
The Seattle Seahawks began training camp on Wednesday, July 23, and started the preseason on Aug. 7, officially kicking off the second season under head coach Mike Macdonald.
Seattle's rookie class — draft pick and undrafted free agent alike — will be among the most closely watched additions to the team until the final roster cutdown.
This season, the Seahawks began camp with 29 total rookies on their 90-man roster. As camp progresses, we will profile each of the team's first-year players and project their chances of making the final 53-man roster in late August. With a lock on the starting fullback role, how critical will fifth-round fullback Robbie Ouzts be to the Seahawks' offense?
Path to the NFL
A three-star recruit by 247Sports out of Rock Hill High School, Ouzts was the seventh-ranked tight end prospect in South Carolina in the 2021 recruiting class. Ouzts had 25 offers in addition to Alabama, but he committed to the Crimson Tide.
Ouzts was never a productive receiver for Alabama, but he did receive consistent playing time even as a true freshman. Playing in 51 career games (16 starts), Ouzts was an effective blocker but totaled just 16 catches for 192 yards and three touchdowns in his four-year college career.
During the draft process, NFL.com projected Ouzts to be a priority undrafted free agent and suggested a move to fullback due to his effectiveness as a lead blocker. The Seahawks selected Ouzts 175th overall (fifth round) in the 2025 NFL Draft. He was immediately slated to make the change to fullback with Seattle.
Outlook
Offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak loves to utilize two-back sets, particularly with a fullback. It's why the Seahawks drafted Ouzts (6-foot-3, 274 pounds) in the first place, and we've already seen plenty of I-formation sets through two preseason games. That's allowed Ouzts, who seems to have the starting fullback role locked down already, to shine.
Ouzts does have some competition in former tight end Brady Russell and undrafted free agent Wesley Steiner, but the rookie fifth-round pick has been running with the first-team offense in both games. Additionally, he is only playing a handful of snaps — seemingly confirming the coaching staff is trying to keep him healthy for the regular season.
Through two games, Ouzts has played just 13 offensive snaps, and he was in the backfield pre-snap for seven of them. He spurred a touchdown run by running back George Holani in his debut against the Las Vegas Raiders by sealing the edge on a lead block. Ouzts has also caught 2 of 3 targets for 30 yards.
Kubiak is redefining the Seahawks' run game this season, and it has shown in the preseason. Seattle galloped to 268 yards rushing against the Chiefs, and the fullback position is playing a big role. Ouzts, in addition to a much-improved offensive line, will be key to fueling the run game and setting up quarterback Sam Darnold for success as a result.
