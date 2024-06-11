Seattle Seahawks 90-Man Roundup: Kenny McIntosh Looks to Secure RB3 Role
With mandatory minicamp next week, the Seattle Seahawks will open training camp at the VMAC in just under two months, officially ushering in the first season under new coach Mike Macdonald.
In preparation for the new incoming season, we'll be detailing every member of the Seahawks 90-man roster over the next several weeks, diving into scheme fits, exploring best- and worst-case scenarios and predicting what to expect from each player entering the 2024 campaign.
The Seahawks have just two running backs on the roster with carries in the NFL. Can Kenny McIntosh make up for a lost season last year and be part of the equation in 2024?
Background
McIntosh is certainly no stranger to winning. He was a big part of the Georgia Bulldogs' successful run between 2021 and 2022 when they won back-to-back national titles. On the 2022 squad, he was one of the feature backs that helped Georgia repeat as champions. He ran for 829 yards and 10 touchdowns, including 120 total yards in their two College Football Playoff games. The Florida native also threw a touchdown pass against Michigan in the 2021 CFP semifinal. He also showed proficiency in the passing game, especially in his senior year. He caught 43 balls for 505 yards and two scores in his last season in Athens. McIntosh didn't test particularly well in the pre-draft process, but his size and production in college intrigued Seattle enough to select him in the seventh round.
Scheme Fit
A running back of his size, with soft hands, and a willingness to do anything he is asked, will always have a place on a football team. He was praised for his efforts in pass protection, even if the sheer skill is not elite. His ability to come out of the backfield and create havoc in the passing game is attractive. That complements the roles and skills of Ken Walker III and Zach Charbonnet. Seattle has a solid one-two punch at running back. McIntosh could come in and be the steady third down option.
Best Case Scenario
McIntosh showcases his skills as a pass protector and pass catcher and cruises to becoming the third running back on the depth chart. He provides a change-of-pace look to Seattle's top two running backs. In the passing game, he creates yards after the catch and becomes a legitimate weapon for Geno Smith out of the backfield.
Worst Case Scenario
Injuries could be McIntosh's biggest concern, considering he never had a carry last year and missed most of the season with injuries. Aside from that, there are several undrafted running backs lurking to try and snag that third running back spot. Namely, George Holani out of Boise State seems to be his biggest threat. He was a two-time 1,000-yard runner with the Broncos over five seasons on the Blue Turf. In this scenario, Holani shows more top-end speed and burst than McIntosh, with a solid skill set in the passing game. He overtakes McIntosh as the preferred third down back in Seattle.
What to Expect in 2024
This coming season is basically a pseudo-rookie year for McIntosh, given he missed most of last year with a knee injury from the mock game last August. He still should be considered the third-string running back until proven otherwise. During the preseason, he will get a fair share of carries and looks out of the backfield in the three preseason games. If the status quo remains, McIntosh is the third running back behind the solid duo of Walker and Charbonnet.