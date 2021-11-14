Washington BREAKING: Fitzpatrick Likely OUT for Season

We recently kicked around the merit of Ryan Fitzpatrick, should he return this season from his Week 1 hip injury, being handed the Washington Football Team's starting quarterback job. (See this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team.)

That, however, now appears to not be an option.

NFL Network on Sunday morning reports, "multiple sources say it's highly unlikely that (Fitzpatrick) returns this year. ... Fitzpatrick, who was injured in Week 1 and placed on injured reserve, is still dealing with swelling and pain in the hip and groin area, sources say. Based on his current status, he's been focused on treatment, rather than rehab and working out to get back on the football field. That part of the process has yet to begin.''

This is less "shocking'' than it is "sad.'' The Washington Football Team's quarterback situation was supposed to be solved by the signing of the 38-year-old vet to his one-year, $10 million contract. But Fitzpatrick's hip subfluxation sent the team into a bind and backup Taylor Heinicke has been trying to keep the ship afloat since.

Heinicke's efforts, while admirable, have led to disappointing results and a 2-6 start to the season. The WFT plays the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2) today.

Coach Ron Rivera this week was asked about Fitzpatrick's recent MRI, and offered a hint and where this is going ... or, rather, is not going.

"They looked at it, and there is some progress," Rivera said. "Unfortunately, it's not way up, but it's progress."