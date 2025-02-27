Basketball World Reacts to NBA Centel Social Media Ban, Reemergence
In a time of age where it is very easy to be misinformed, no one has done it as well (or does it as well) as the popular X parody account, NBA Centel.
NBA Centel has taken over the basketball world on X, doing the best it can to spread information in the funniest way possible while indicating that they are indeed a parody account. NBA Centel's spreading misinformation has gotten so realistic that certain high-profile analysts have been fooled by it.
Some of their posts on X are so realistic that one can easily be fooled by them. The account has gained much traction over the past few months, and certain of its posts have gone viral. They are very beloved in the NBA X community, which is why they were in an uproar when X temporarily banned the account on Wednesday.
Fans of the account and even official NBA X accounts made the #FreeCentel viral.
Their ban rocked the NBA community, but less than 24 hours later, it appears that the ban was lifted.
https://x.com/TheNBACentel/status/1895165368173281390
Fans were excited to have their favorite parody account back.
It's safe to say that the NBA community is so happy to have the account back.
The Front Office spoke to the person behind Centel last year, who remained anonymous, and said they were inspired to set up the account after seeing other sports parody profiles.
“(Other parody accounts) encouraged me to give it a try and have fun with it,” they said. “I didn’t expect it to gain as much traction as it did. And yeah, it definitely evolved from the beginning.”
They have taken over the basketball world, so much so that top athletes like future NBA Hall of Famer Kevin Durant called getting tricked by Centel "Getting Centel'd."
Durant used the phrase to hit back at an X user who had a negative reply to one of Centel’s posts falsely talking about his private life. A screenshot of Durant’s post is still the image used for Centel’s banner on X.
Centel has taken over the sports world, and since the account has been updated, many fans on X are looking forward to their first post.
