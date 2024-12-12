Celtics' Jaylen Brown Drops Science Fiction Inspired Clothing Brand
Boston Celtics star guard Jaylen Brown is more than an NBA All-Star. The 28-year-old is also an NBA Finals MVP, a master's level class student at Berkeley, and the owner and creator of his own shoe brand, 741.
Brown created his own shoe brand a couple of months ago, but he didn't stop there. He also dropped some clothes to go along with the shoes. After practice on Wednesday, the 2024 Finals MVP spoke to the media to discuss his new fashion line that dropped on Wednesday.
“I love science fiction, I love futurism, so I’m expressing myself creatively through that.”
“It’s almost like you’re getting your music directly from the musician, instead of the labels.“
According to the 741 'About Us' page, "The name 741 holds a deep personal significance, inspired by founder Jaylen Brown’s connection to numbers and frequencies.
"In Numerology, the number 7 represents spiritual awakening, wisdom, and understanding, while 4 symbolizes hard work, stability, and practicality. The Number 1 stands for new beginnings, creativity, and independence.
"Together, these numbers tell a story of intuition, resilience, and boldness, embodying the spirit behind Jaylen’s decision to forge his own path and create 741— a brand that champions authenticity and empowerment for all."
Brown became a free agent in the sneaker market once his Adidas contract expired in 2022. He said he has no problem with athletes who want to attach themselves to established brands such as Nike, with whom he has had public disagreements. Brown has always operated a bit differently.
“If that’s the route you want to go, I salute that,” he said. “My whole ideology is being able to create other options. There’s a lot of guys who feel like they want to do other things and they’re afraid or don’t know how. And as a Players Association rep, I listen to them. I listen to guys’ stories as they get older, and I listen to guys’ stories as they transition through their careers and wish they had other options.
“So a solution for me was to use my platform and create for those and spark others and show them how, exactly, you can do it.”
The Boston guard recently turned down $50 million in endorsements from major established sneaker brands to launch his own brand.
His new shoes are called "Rover." Men's shoes cost $200, and big kids’ sizes cost $70.
