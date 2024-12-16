Danny Green Believes His Former NBA Championship Team Should Have Stayed Together
The 2020s in the NBA have been all about parity. The NBA has yet to see a back-to-back champion since 2018 when the Golden State Warriors captured their third title in four seasons.
Since then, there have been six different champions, and not even one team has come close to defending its title. While we can debate which championship team has been the best, one player has been part of two title teams since then: recently retired guard Danny Green.
Green has won three championships in his career, the last of which came with the 2019-20 Lakers. Although he only spent one season in L.A., Green shared that if the same group had stayed together, they would've been crowned champions more than once.
“We spoke about this a couple times on Dwight Howard’s podcast and a bunch of other people’s podcasts,” said Green.
“He thinks we would’ve gotten a three-peat. I say we would’ve got two. I don’t know if we would’ve done three but I think for sure if that team would’ve stayed together, we could’ve gotten a second one.”
Green also shared that the 2020-21 team was not the same, but it was arguably more talented.
“The team wasn’t the same after,” Green shared.
“Guys went to different places and got traded, so we weren’t able to run it back.”
Green and the draft rights to Jaden McDaniels were traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Dennis Schröder. Almost a month later, Green was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers for Al Horford, the draft rights of Théo Maledon and Vasilije Micić, and a 2025 first-round pick.
The Lakers team started strong after the title run, but injuries derailed their season. They finished with the seventh seed and ultimately lost to the Phoenix Suns, who beat them in six games.
Lakers superstar Anthony Davis left in Game 4 of that series. The Lakers had a chance to take a commanding 3-1 lead before Davis left for good. Since then, the Lakers have made bad roster construction decisions, and they've been stuck trying to chase that moment.
Green was solid as a Laker and played a key role for the team, as he did with his other championship teams. In 68 games, Green averaged 8.0 points per game, 3.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.3 steals, and shot 36.7 percent from beyond the arc.
