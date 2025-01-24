Dwight Howard Makes Another Plea For Lakers to Sign Him
Dwight Howard, a former NBA All-Star and three-time Defensive Player of the Year has expressed his desire to return to the NBA after spending the 2022-2023 season playing overseas in Taiwan. Howard took to X (formerly Twitter) recently, posting a message that seemed to be aimed directly at the Los Angeles Lakers.
"It ain't that hard to find a center."
His comment has sparked speculation about a potential reunion between the Lakers and the veteran center.
Howard’s last stint in the NBA was during the 2021-2022 season with the Lakers, where he served as a backup to Anthony Davis. Though his role was limited, he still managed to bring a physical presence and rebounding to the team.
However, after that season, Howard signed with the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan’s Super Basketball League. In his time there, Howard was dominant, averaging 23.2 points and 16.2 rebounds per game, showcasing that he still has plenty left in the tank.
The Lakers’ current center rotation has been a topic of concern, especially as the team has struggled this season to keep their post players healthy. While Anthony Davis is a versatile defender and elite shot-blocker, he is often asked to play power forward rather than center, which sometimes limits the team’s overall size and defensive presence in the paint.
With the Lakers' current roster construction, adding a veteran like Howard could provide the team with much-needed depth and a physical presence in the middle.
Howard, a three-time NBA champion (2009, 2020, 2023), has long been known for his elite rebounding, shot-blocking, and interior defense. Over his 18-year career, he earned eight All-Star selections and was named to the All-NBA First Team twice.
He is also one of the most dominant rebounders of his era, finishing his career in the top 20 for career rebounds per game.
From a practical standpoint, Howard could offer the Lakers a reliable backup center and an additional defensive enforcer. His ability to gobble up rebounds and protect the rim would complement Davis’ skill set, allowing Davis to play more freely on offense.
Furthermore, Howard’s leadership and experience, especially in the postseason, would be valuable as the Lakers look to contend for another championship.
However, the decision to bring Howard back depends on whether the Lakers believe his limited offensive game, age, and physicality are still a good fit for their current system. The front office will need to weigh his impact on the floor with his potential locker room dynamics.
Overall, Howard’s message to the Lakers could be a sign that he still has aspirations of competing at the highest level. Whether that leads to a reunion in Los Angeles remains to be seen, but Howard’s name is certainly one that still carries weight when it comes to rebounding and rim protection.
