Former All-Star Announced as New CEO of NBA Retired Players Association
The NBA retired players association is getting a retired All-Star to be their next CEO.
Per Marc J. Spears, Davis will drive the strategic vision, business operations, member service, and growth of the retired players association.
The job is set to take place in Chicago, a place that Davis knows well from his playing days. During his 13-year career, Davis played in Indiana, Toronto, Chicago, and briefly New York.
The NBRPA Board of Directors will include a few former players on hand. The Chairman of the Board will be Charles "Choo" Smith, a former Harlem Globetrotter, the Vice Chairman is 16-year NBA veteran Shawn Marion, and 12-year veteran Spencer Haywood, Hall of Famer Dave Bing and 14-year veteran Caron Butler will be among the secretaries.
The NBRPA was founded in 1992 by Hall of Famers Dave Cowens, Oscar Robertson, Dave DeBusschere, and NBA veterans Dave Bing and Archie Clark. In addition to his basketball career, Bing served as the 74th mayor of Detroit from May. 2009 to Jan. 2014.
The Mission Statement of the National Basketball Retired Players Association, "serves former professional basketball players, supporting them in life after their playing days, and helping them to leverage their inspirational influence to promote and teach basketball in their communities."
The NBRPA serves over 1,000 members but doesn't just stop at NBA. The NBA, WNBA, ABA and even Harlem Globetrotters are represented. They serve as the key contact point for all retired members to let them know about charitable events, corporate and private events, and especially the Legends Conference during NBA Summer League.
They also work to address social and economic issues through dedicated youth programming, as well as helping recently retired players start their next phase of life after the game.
They currently have 12 branches in Atlanta, Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Detroit, Houston Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Orlando, and Phoenix.
Davis was a career 10 points, 7.5 rebounds, and one block per game contributor with a career field goal percentage of 45 percent over his 903 NBA games.
