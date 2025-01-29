Former G League Standout Signs New Deal with Toronto Raptors
Former G League standout and 2022 undrafted center Orlando Robinson has signed a second 10-day contract with the Toronto Raptors.
The news came on Tuesday.
Robinson's first 10-day contract expired earlier Tuesday, but Toronto will bring him back before their next game on Wednesday against the Wizards.
He played in three games during his first 10-day deal, averaging 2.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 0.7 blocks in 11.0 minutes. Robinson will likely serve as the top backup to starting center Jakob Poeltl on Wednesday if Kelly Olynyk (calf) is forced to miss a third straight game.
Robinson, who is 6-foot-10, has played 12 games this season with the Sacramento Kings and the Raptors. He has averaged 2.3 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 7.5 minutes. The Kings waived him on Jan. 7.
Before the Kings waived Robinson, he joined them as a free agent over the summer to provide center depth behind Domantas Sabonis and Alex Len.
However, the former Heat big man has appeared in just nine games, averaging 2.1 points and 1.6 rebounds in 6.3 minutes per contest. Sacramento has primarily used Len and power forward Trey Lyles to back up Sabonis.
His days were numbered in Sacramento.
When the Kings ultimately pulled the trigger, Sacramento will take on a dead-money cap hit of $959,779, which is also the salary he’ll earn for his time with the team.
The transaction left the Kings with an open spot on their 15-man roster.
In Robinson's career, he averaged 3.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 10.4 minutes in 79 games (eight starts) with Miami, Sacramento, and Toronto.
He signed with the Heat as an undrafted free agent in July 2022 following three seasons at Fresno State (2019-22).
As a junior, Robinson became just the second player in NCAA history to accumulate at least 700 points, 300 rebounds, and 100 assists in a single season and earned All-Mountain West First Team honors.
He earned a spot on the First-team All-Mountain West in 2022 and Second-team All-Mountain West in 2021.
If the Raptors were to keep Robinson past his second 10-day contract, they'd need him to sign him for the rest of the season since a player isn't permitted to sign three 10-day contracts with the same team in a season.
