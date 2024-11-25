Former NBA Coach George Karl Slams Stephen A. Smith on Social Media
Former NBA coach George Karl called Stephen A. Smith out after comments he made about Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic. Karl is an outspoken critic surrounding news around the league but spent time in the NBA as both a player and coach.
Karl took to social media to unleash his opinion on the ESPN analyst as he slammed Smith for not being able to report, despite the term being in his job title.
"But Stephen can't report and people call him a sports reporter," Karl said in a post on X.
Smith is a longtime sports reporter but has since developed into more of a television personality. Smith has earned a reputation for his controversial takes and harsh delivery.
Smith has received backlash before for comments he's made, but Karl is also a controversial figure himself.
Karl was responding to comments that Smith had made explaining why Jokic is not considered a top-five player of all-time, despite the resume the Nuggets star has accumulated in his career.
“[Jokic] can't jump onto a curb, and when we look at basketball players, the first word that comes to our mouth is athleticism,” Smith said on the Full Send Podcast.
This isn't the first time Karl has made his opinion known via social media. Earlier this year, Karl responded to a basketball news account after it posted the stats of Bronny James in his G-League debut.
"Is Legion Hoops trying to create news by showing Bronny is bad, like everyone knew he would be??" Karl said. "This ain't news."
Karl's comments have gone as far as the former NBA coach having to issue an apology for what he's said.
"Dear Lakers Fans, I was not kind towards you this season," Karl said. "I let my Sports Hate go too far. I have deep respect for the Lakers and consider them the greatest sports team of the past 50 years. I'm sorry. Let's live, learn and love together again. Ok? Coach Karl"
Karl reached the postseason 22 times in his career, but never won an NBA championship. Karl only ever coached rival teams of the Los Angeles Lakers, which is where his deep-seed disdain for the franchise comes from.
Regardless, Karl's most recent comments about Smith are not surprising as he is an outspoken figure in the NBA world.
