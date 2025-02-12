Fort Wayne Mad Ants Add Frontcourt Depth Following Jahlil Okafor’s Pacers Deal
The Fort Wayne Mad Ants lost one of their best frontcourt players recently. The Indiana Pacers decided to promote Jahlil Okafor to the roster to give them some more depth at center with Myles Turner out until after the All-Star break.
In fact, Okafor got his first NBA action since 2021 on Tuesday when he got in at the end of the Pacers' loss against the Knicks. He will be with the Pacers most likely till the end of the year.
Now, the Mad Ants have to figure out how to proceed with their own season. Okafor was averaging 18.6 points, nine rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game with the Mad Ants.
Read more: Longtime NBA Center Daniel Theis is Leaving NBA for EuroLeague
In order to replace Okafor, the Mad Ants needed to pick up another center to make up for the points and rebonds that they are losing with his production.
Fort Wayne decided to sign Yor Anei from the player pool available to them. Anei had previously played with the Wisconsin Herd this year.
Anei is someone that the Mad Ants will need to have him produce if they want to keep winning games. Right now, they are fifth in the East in the G League standings.
The Pacers are currently fourth in the Eastern Conference standings right now, so both franchises are in a pretty similar spot. The difference with the Mad Ants is that they have to give up players to the Pacers, not vice versa.
More Ball Around news: Patrick Beverley Slams Lakers in Epic Rant After Rescinded Trade For Mark Williams
For the Mad Ants to succeed in the playoffs, they are going to need Anei to help them. Defensively, he should be an upgrade over Okafor because of his size.
Okafor is not a rim protector. At least Anei can use his length to protect the rim better than Okafor was able to in the G League.
It's unlikely that Okafor will last in the NBA after this season. There's a chance he could be back in Fort Wayne once this year is done.
Anei has averaged 4.4 points, 2.1 assists, and 0.3 assists this season in the G League.
More Ball Around on SI news: Ball Around Notes: NBA Veteran Leaving for EuroLeague, Perkins-Durant Drama, More
Former NBA Coach George Karl Weighs in on Hubie Brown Retiring From Broadcasting
For more news and notes, visit Ball Around on SI.