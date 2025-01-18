LiAngelo Ball Expected to Perform During Lions vs Commanders Playoff Game: Report
The hottest rapper on the planet right now, the brother of NBA stars Lonzo and LaMelo Ball, LiAngelo Ball, is set to perform at the Detroit Lions vs. Washington Commanders game on Saturday.
Here's a video of him ready to perform at Ford Field.
It's unclear when Ball will perform his viral song 'Tweaker' during the game, but it should get the people going whenever he performs it.
The song has taken over the sports world, and the Lions are one of the many teams that have been seen vibing to it.
The Lions and Commanders will play in the NFL's divisional round on Saturday. The winner will face either the Phaildpehia Eagles or the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship game for a chance to go to the Super Bowl in New Orleans.
Ball is one of the hottest up-and-coming rappers today. Shams Charania of ESPN, citing a source from the rapper's Born2Ball Music Group, reported that he recently signed a contract with Def Jam and Universal Music Group.
The deal is worth up to $13 million, with $8 million guaranteed. In addition, Ball maintains full ownership of not only his music but also his record label.
Ball was recently seen at the Chicago Bulls- Charlotte Hornets game in Chicago to support his two brothers, who were battling against each other. LiAngelo has become the most talked-about rapper in the nation.
Prior to that, he was making waves as a highly rated basketball player from Chino Hills, California.
Lonzo, the oldest of the Ball brothers, recently spoke on a podcast about LiAngelo's success and what drives him in the music industry.
"He raps like how he hoops. He trying to get 30 every game," said Lonzo Ball.
LiAngelo Ball doesn’t waste time, always going for the big swing in his music career. Lonzo Ball reveals that when LiAngelo hits the studio, he’s fully focused and ready to work, with no distractions in sight.
"When he comes to the booth, he really just wants to make whatever songs he's got on his phone," said Lonzo. "And don't p*ss him off. Cause he actually will walk out of the session. I've seen him do it before. Let him get out whatever he wants to get out, it's his art."
LiAngelo is just getting started in his music career. While things in basketball didn't work out, he is widely successful,something his father, LaVar Ball, spoke into existence.
