LiAngelo Ball Reportedly Signs $8M Deal With Def Jam Music Company
Former NBA guard LiAngelo Ball has reportedly signed a massive deal with music company Def Jam. Ball released a song recently that took the basketball world by storm.
NBA insider Shams Charania of ESPN reported the news on social media.
"LiAngelo Ball has signed a deal with Def Jam and Universal Music Group, a representative from his label Born2Ball Music Group says. Sources said the deal is worth as much as $13 million, with $8 million guaranteed, and gives Ball full ownership of music and his own record label."
Ball's song 'Tweaker' has gone viral and many basketball players have enjoyed it. The former guard has been praised heavily for his catchy jam and it has resulted in him gaining some major attention within the music industry.
Milwaukee Bucks star point guard Damian Lillard has weighed in on the song, calling it a 'slapper'. Lillard is a rapper himself so his opinion holds some weight when it comes to music.
“I rock with it, man,” Lillard said. “I’ve been hearing it a lot, it gives me that 2003, 2004 vibe.I rock with it, like I said, it’s a slapper. And as an artist, you gotta respect other people’s artistry, and when something is going, it’s going. So, like I said, I rock with it, I respect it, and I’m always happy for other people’s success … I’m happy for him, it’s a big record. You’re hearing it everywhere, much love to him."
Cleveland Cavaliers star Darius Garland has also reflected on it, praising the former guard for the song.
“I got the aux. You know we gonna bump Gelo,” Garland said. “Shout out to my boy Gelo, he got a banger — he got another one comin’ out Friday, I heard. So we gonna be in tune for that one.”
Former NBA guard Patrick Beverley was among the few who didn't enjoy the song. Beverley laid into the song by Ball on his podcast.
Read more: Patrick Beverley Completely Shades 'Weak' New LiAngelo Ball Song
Ball is also expected to play at the music festival Rolling Loud in Los Angeles after his success. While his career in basketball may not have worked out the way that he hoped, Ball is proving that he could have a very lucrative career in music.
More Ball Around: Former NBA Forward Drops 45 Points in Insane EuroLeague Performance
Ball Around Notes: Wild Westbrook Take, Derek Fisher Opens Up, Unrivaled Gains Steam
Gilbert Arenas Questions Double Standard About LeBron James and Michael Jordan