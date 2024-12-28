Hawks Promote G League Sharpshooter to New Contract
The NBA G League Showcase has officially come to an end, and there were lots of standout players who drew interest from both the NBA and Euroleague. The Atlanta Hawks were among several teams to offer players new contracts following the tournament.
The Hawks signed guard Daekwon Plowden to a two-way contract, in which the details of the contract have not yet been disclosed.
Plowden has played in 14 games (six starts) for the College Park Skyhawks this season, averaging 14.2 points and 3.7 rebounds in 27.8 minutes per game. He has scored 10 or more points in 11 of those 14 contests, including two performances of 20 or more points. Plowden joined the Hawks on Sept. 27, 2024, but was waived on Oct. 18.
The 26-year-old put on a show in Orlando, putting together a number of notable highlights that were memorable by a number of scouts. He displayed himself as a three-point threat, shooting 38.8 percent from behind the arc. His ability to be a threat from long range is something that could be extremely useful for the Hawks, as they could really use more help in the backcourt.
Not only is Plowden an offensive weapon but he’s also a defensive asset, which is huge for Atlanta. He has a solid frame and is quick on his feet, allowing him to close out effectively around the perimeter.
A six-foot-six guard/forward who went undrafted in 2022, Plowden has appeared in 105 NBA G League games (28 starts), playing for College Park (14 games), Osceola (49 games in 2023-24), and Birmingham (42 games in 2022-23). Over his G League career, he averages 10.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 24.4 minutes per game, with shooting splits of .445/.378/.778.
Plowden signed a two-way contract with the Golden State Warriors on July 16, 2024, and was waived on Sept. 24. He played in eight games during the California Classic and NBA 2K25 Summer League, averaging 14.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 24.5 minutes per game, shooting .470 from the field, .396 from three, and .714 from the free-throw line.
A standout at Bowling Green State University, Plowden earned a spot on the 2021-22 MAC All-Defensive Team and was named to the All-MAC Third Team. The Philadelphia native set a program record for most games played, appearing in 154 college games throughout his career.
More on Ball Around; Former NBA Star Paul Pierce Makes Michael Jordan Comparison While Picking NFL MVP