Arne Engels Reveals Why Celtic Can Trouble Bayern Munich In Return Leg
Despite a 2-1 home loss to Bayern Munich in the first leg, Celtic midfielder Arne Engels is confident his team can cause problems for the German side in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League play-off on Feb. 18.
Bayern Munich went 2-0 up at Celtic Park on Wednesday night with goals from Michael Olise and Harry Kane. Despite the early setback, the Scottish side fought back, with Daizen Maeda pulling one back to make it 2-1.
Engels spoke to BBC Sport Scotland after the match and shared his optimism about Celtic’s chances of winning at Allianz Arena next week.
There are a lot of positive points. We just need to keep on believing in ourselves. We're still in the game and that was the aim.- Arne Engels
The 21-year-old highlighted Celtic's strong finish against Bayern Munich and emphasized the need to maintain that level for 90 minutes.
We have shown we can match Bayern and it's up to us now to go there and believe we can do something. We don't need to change a lot. I think we are improving in every aspect. We can be compact and you saw in the last 20 minutes that we really can hurt them.- Arne Engels
In the first half, Celtic recorded zero total shots, but after halftime, Brendan Rodgers' team came alive in the attack as they recorded nine total shots, resulting in the Maeda goal.
Engels and his teammates believe they can advance but must play a flawless match. In a moment of brilliance, Olise beat his defender and unleashed a shot that Kasper Schmeichel had no chance of stopping.
Celtic's defense was caught napping for the second goal, leaving Kane unmarked to smash in the volley. Celtic must limit moments of individual brilliance and tighten their defense if they want to pull off an upset.
