Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 Bayern Munich: Goalless Draw Keep Bayern Eight-Points Clear
Bayern Munich maintained its eight-point lead over Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga by drawing 0-0 at the BayArena.
Despite no goals, it was an entertaining game, with Leverkusen dominating. However, they will rue several missed opportunities.
Underpar Bayer Grind Out Crucial Point
The opening 10 minutes were cagey, with both teams looking to find their foothold in the game. However, both teams started to find their attacking groove without creating any chances.
Leverkusen started to create better chances, and Nathan Tella saw his shot blocked by Kim Min-jae. Florian Wirtz finally tested Manuel Neuer; his shot deflected to Jeremie Frimpong, whose header came off the crossbar.
The home team hit the crossbar again in the 25th minute, Piero Hincapie crossing for Nathan Tella, whose shot clipped the top of the bar and went over.
Leverkusen continued pushing for the opening goal, clearly looking like the side desperate for the three points. However, it was goalless going into halftime.
The home team continued to look like the team who would open the scoring in the second half, with Tella having another good chance. Bayern offered nothing going forward in the opening 15 minutes of the half.
Bayer nearly did open the scoring, Hiroki Ito clearing off the line from Tella, to whom every big opportunity seemed to be falling.
Bayern continued to defend well, with Leverkusen throwing wave after wave of attacks at the away team, but continued to come up short.
Leverkusen had further chances late on to take all three points. The best fell to Florian Wirtz, but he couldn't steer his shot goalwards.
Bayern remains eight points clear as they shift their focus back to the Champions League playoff against Celtic. Their next Bundesliga game is against third-place Eintracht Frankfurt on February 23.
