Bayern Munich vs Bochum Preview: Start Time, Date, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream

๐Ÿ—ฃ๏ธ ๐—ฉ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ฐ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜ ๐—ž๐—ผ๐—บ๐—ฝ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐˜† ๐˜„๐—ถ๐˜๐—ต ๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐—บ ๐—ป๐—ฒ๐˜„๐˜€ ๐Ÿ’ฌ



"Aleks Pavlovic isn't back. I know these games like against Bochum are the most dangerous when you go into them thinking it'll all just work out. Only tomorrow is of interest to us and is our focus at the moment."โ€ฆ pic.twitter.com/gNzb9OuR8w