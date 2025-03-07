Bayern Munich vs Bochum Preview: Start Time, Date, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream

Bayern Munich

Everything you need to know about Bayern Munich's Bundesliga clash with VFL Bochum.

Bayern Munich face Bochum in the Bundesliga this Saturday, looking to maintain their blistering 2025 form.

It will be a special day at the Allianz Arena, with Bayern Munich celebrating their 125th anniversary. The players will wear unique commemorative shirts to mark the occasion.

It has been an excellent week for Vincent Kompany's men, winning away at Stuttgart last weekend in the Bundesliga. They then put one foot into the Champions League quarter-finals with a 3-0 first-leg victory against German rivals Bayer Leverkusen.

Furthermore, the club has been boosted today by reports that Joshua Kimmich has agreed terms to commit his future to Bayern until 2029.

The Bavarians lead Leverkusen by eight points at the top of the Bundesliga, who will play Werder Bremen this weekend.

Bochum has not had a great season. They sit 16th in the Bundesliga and are flirting with the prospect of relegation. Despite beating Borussia Dortmund in February, last weekend's defeat to relegation rivals Hoffenheim was a big blow for head coach Dieter Hecking.

The reverse fixture in October ended in a 5-0 win for Bayern Munich. However, one glimmer of hope for Hecking is that his side did beat Bayern in the second half of last season.

Here's a look at the last five fixtures between the teams.

Date

Result

October 27, 2024

Bochum 0-5 Bayern Munich

February 18, 2024

Bochum 3-2 Bayern Munich

September 23, 2023

Bayern Munich 7-0 Bochum

February 11, 2023

Bayern Munich 3-0 Bochum

August 21, 2022

Bochum 0-7 Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich Team News vs Bochum

With games coming thick and fast for Vincent Kompany, rotation is expected with the Champions League second-leg contest with Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday.

Bayern Munich will be without legendary goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who was forced off during the Champions League match during the week with a calf injury. Jonas Urbig replaced Neuer and is expected to start against Bochum.

Vincent Kompany in his press conference also revealed that Aleks Pavlovic isn't ready to return to the side.

Bochum will likely lineup with a back three but will be without the injured Ivan Ordets at the back. In attack, Gerrit Holtmann and Myron Boadu are both unavailable.

Bayern Munich vs Bochum Date

Date: Saturday, March 8, 2025

Bayern Munich vs Bochum Time

Time: 9:30am EST (6:30am PST / 2:30pm GMT)

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Bochum

United States - ESPN+

Canada - DAZN Canada

