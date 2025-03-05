Kane Claims Champions League Second Leg 'Won't Be Easy' Despite Leverkusen Demolition
Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has stressed that the second leg of Bayern Munich's Champions League Round of 16t tie against Bayer Leverkusen will 'not be easy.'
Vincent Kompany's side looks all but assured of a place in the Champions League quarter-finals after it beat Leverkusen 3-0 at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday night.
MORE: Bayern Munich 3-0 Bayer Leverkusen: Kane Secures Commanding Champions League Lead For Bayern
Kane scored the first goal of the game by expertly heading in a Michael Olise cross, and he also got the third by converting a penalty after Edmond Tapsoba had held him too forcefully in the box.
Speaking to DAZN after the match (via @iMiaSanMia), Kane wanted to ensure Bayern did not get carried away with their commanding lead in the tie.
Leverkusen are our closest rivals here in Germany. I think this was only their 5th loss in two years. We had many tough battles recently. We know that the second leg won't be easy. They will come into the game with belief that they can turn it around. We have to bring the same mindset as today.- Harry Kane
Kane also explained that he knew the contest would differ from the recent Bundesliga match between the two sides, in which the Bavarians were fortunate to come away with a point.
The focus was top from the first minute, we knew playing here at Allianz Arena, it would be a different game [to the last Bundesliga game]. Everyone did a good job today. It would've been nice to add another goal towards the end but we'll take the 3 goals. We're looking forward to the second leg.- Harry Kane
