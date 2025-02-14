Transcript: Vincent Kompany's Press Conference Ahead Of Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen In The Bundesliga
Bayern Munich takes on Bayer Leverkusen in a top-of-the-standings clash in the Bundesliga. Bayern head coach Vincent Kompany expects a "game with high quality."
Die Roten have not won in their last five games against Leverkusen, but they know avoiding defeat gives them a decisive advantage. Going into the game, they lead the Bundesliga by eight points over tomorrow's opponents.
Q: On dealing with the snow in Munich
Kompany: I've seen more snow here in the last three months than in the last 15 years. But it doesn't impact our preparation. We've got the pitch heating, and the players are used to it.
Q: On the packed fixture list
Kompany: It shouldn't play a role, but it might play a role. We're used to it, mentally as well. We want to play again and take on this game now. We've got the squad for it, we don't have many injuries right now. So, we're not saying this game isn't coming at the right time. We've said we're excited about this period.
Q: On past encounters with Leverkusen
Kompany: Both games [this season] were very tight. The quality in both teams is very high. But both games this season were also different. In one, we got an early red card; in the other, we dominated. Now we're playing away. You don't know how the game will go, but it'll definitely be a high-quality game.
Q: On defensive leaders
Kompany: When I was young, I wasn't seen as a defensive leader right away. You need to grow into that. You can't just talk someone up. We're on the right path. We have a lot of quality, and that's important.
Q: On Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz
Kompany: You need to deal with him as a collective. Players like him always find a moment. Germany can be very pleased to have players like Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz. It only works as a collective, not individually.
Q: On Leverkusen
Kompany: The game will be of interest to a lot of people. You can't forget that they've only lost once in the league in the last 18 months. It wouldn't surprise me if they regularly got over 80 points. That shows how well they're working. We're aware of that and have taken steps to be competitive. We want to be one of the teams to win away there.
Q: On Musiala and Wirtz
Kompany: German football can be really pleased that both play for Germany. You don't need to look too much for differences or who's better. They're both super players. We know what makes them special. It's special to have two players like them in the same generation, the same league, and the same national team. I don't know Florian Wirtz personally, but I do know Jamal. I think they can both develop even further.
Q: On team news
Kompany: Hopefully, and normally, there aren't any real changes to the squad from the last game in terms of who's available and who isn't. The injured players aren't far from returning to training. Normally, we'd first have Joao Palhinha, then Alphonso Davies, and then Daniel Peretz back.
Q: On the two teams' approaches
Kompany: Leverkusen have shown they can go for a full press when they need but can also defend deeper. We're in a spell where we don't need to think too much about the opposition. We know they can defend deep but also press high. We need to be prepared for both. We've often pressed high, which has worked well. But when someone plays through, we can also defend deep. We're prepared for both. We want to have the ball and score goals, no matter what phase of the game.
