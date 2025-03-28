Transcript: Vincent Kompany’s Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead of Bayern Munich vs St.Pauli in Bundesliga
Bayern Munich will continue its quest to recapture the Bundesliga title this weekend by taking on St.Pauli at the Allianz Arena, but the squad is lighter than expected after the international break.
Vincent Kompany received the terrible news that Alphonso Davies is out for the rest of the season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury, whilst Dayot Upamecano only has a very slim chance of playing again this season.
Bayern currently has a six-point lead over Bayer Leverkusen, meaning every match matters during the run-in. Vincent Kompany spoke to the media ahead of the St.Pauli clash. Read on to see what he had to say (via Bayern Munich).
Q: Coping with recent injuries
Kompany: It's a shame for Phonzy [Alphonso Davies] and Upa [Dayot Upamecano] that they can't be involved in this important period. We've had to deal with a few absences this season and have always done so up to now. Hopefully it brings the group even closer together. It's important how you react to absences like these. There's no excuses for me. I always want to win the next game. You need to quickly focus on what you can control. We're in a position where there's no chance to take a step back. We'll do all we can to achieve our goals.
Q: On his defenders
Kompany: It starts long before the injuries that everyone has the feeling that they're important and that we need them. The guys who come in have already played a lot. These absences aren't the first of this season. Obviously you don't feel good after getting the news, but then you look ahead. The guys who are injured will get all the support they need. There's no excuses. We need to perform and win.
Q: On Manuel Neuer's fitness
Kompany: Manu has a calf injury. I know what it's like. It's always very sensitive. That doesn't mean it's bad but that you need time. I don't want to state a time. Hopefully it's quick.
Q: On Aleksandar Pavlovic's fitness
Kompany: I can't say much more. He needs time. We always find out when players have problems, what that means medically. He needs time. We don't put any pressure on him and take things one week at a time. When the doctors say that he's fully fit, we'll work out a plan.
Q: On being able to talk to national team coaches
Kompany: My priority is the St. Pauli game. Most of the national team coaches were also club coaches. We're in contact. There are no problems understanding each other's points of view. It's about common sense. I was part of the players' union. The workload was already an issue back then and still is. Then we have an injury and have to explain how it happened. Maybe the international matches should be grouped together so that the players don't have to travel so much.
Q: On central defence
Kompany: We've got enough defenders right now. At the start of the season we had Hiroki Ito and Josip Stanisic out. Everyone needs to be flexible when someone's needed in a position. He then needs to do it.
Q: On St.Pauli's quality
Kompany: I've only looked at St. Pauli all week. They're a team who concede very few goals. They're also dangerous going forward, even if they haven't scored that many goals. They often get into the box, have a lot of energy. They can also press. It's important that we go into the game with respect and full confidence in ourselves. We want to perform as best we can. The motivation is definitely there for this game.
Q: On racism in football
Kompany: It's a very important topic, especially now. When it comes to racism, my position is difficult to take for society in general. It's not everyone else's life. When I was growing up, the biggest frustration was the lack of opportunities. My position was to never be a victim. When you don't have the same opportunities as everyone else, frustration grows. That creates problems in society. There is little diversity at the top of many organisations. If you don't have diversity in the decision-making process, you won't find solutions for the grassroots. Racism is above all the lack of opportunities. It's an important issue.
Q: On if Jonas Urbig will start in goal
Kompany: Yes.
Q: On Bayer Leverkusen
Kompany: Our mentality is that we've got the same amount of points. We're assuming that Leverkusen will win all their games, so we need to win all of ours too. The best thing to do is set everything to zero and assume Leverkusen will win eight games. You then need to win eight games as well. It's a good kind of pressure. That needs to be our mentality in the final matches.
