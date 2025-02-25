Thomas Muller Defends Vincent Kompany As Bayern Munich Icon Voices Concerns Over Treatment
Bayern Munich legend and current player Thomas Muller started the Bundesliga game against Eintracht Frankfurt. He has not done much of it this season, usually starting on the bench.
That was the case in the two Champions League playoff games against Celtic. Muller came on in both games, cameos that were just three minutes and 24 seconds.
It caused club legend Lothar Matthaus to criticize head coach Vincent Kompany, calling it a humiliating move by the Belgian coach.
MORE: Bayern Munich Legend Critizes Vincent Kompany After Late Thomas Muller Substitute Appearances
Muller was asked about his thoughts, with the veteran forward responding humbly and backing his head coach.
Of course, you have to say that there are different types of players. And maybe it was the same in the past when you were used to waste time, and for some it felt like a humiliation. But I have a very good relationship with the coach and I have not felt that way at all. If I'm needed, then I'm there. We're all here at FC Bayern in the squad to put ourselves at the service of the club.- Thomas Muller
Muller continued, smiling when he said he could have brought me on much earlier.
Of course, he could have brought me in much earlier. The coach decides, and he decides with the best of his knowledge and conscience. We have to keep recommending ourselves. So a little more was made of it, and everything is okay.- Thomas Muller
The 35-year-old, who has been with the club since 2000, is still unsure about his future. Muller's contract ends at the end of this season, but no new deal has been discussed.
MORE: Bayern Munich Veteran Thomas Muller Responds To Questions Regarding His Future
If Bayern does not offer Muller a new contract, it will be interesting to see his next steps. He has worn the red shirt all his career. Would he want to join another club??
The Latest Bayern Munich News:
Bayern Munich Chief Gives Honest Verdict On Harry Kane’s $126 Million Price Tag
Bayern Munich Gives Update On Joshua Kimmich After Injury
Bayern Munich’s Hiroki Ito Makes History With Goal Against Eintracht Frankfurt