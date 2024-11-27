Exclusive: Liverpool Could Include Kostas Tsimikas In January Deal
Arne Slot will look to bring in fresh faces through the doors in the January transfer window despite being handed a strong squad by former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp last summer. The Reds have already exceeded expectations this season with a commanding lead at the top of the Premier League table.
Liverpool have opened up an eight-point gap after just 12 matches played so far and a win over defending champions Manchester City who threw away a 3-0 lead to draw 3-3 with Feyenoord in the Champions League on Tuesday night could see them extend their lead to 11 points.
Some Liverpool players have stepped up this season including the likes of Ryan Gravenberch, Luis Diaz, and Curtis Jones while Mohamed Salah has continued his dominance, scoring 12 goals and providing 10 assists in 18 appearances across all competitions.
The main concern at Anfield is the expiring contracts of Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Trent Alexander-Arnold, and retaining these players is a priority for Slot, however, the Dutchman will look to strengthen his squad for the second half of the season.
Already a host of players have been linked with a move to Anfield including Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush and Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez.
Following the inconsistent form of Andy Robertson this season, Liverpool have expressed interest in signing Kerkez. The Reds have reportedly approached the Cherries to ask permission to hold talks with the 21-year-old ahead of a possible transfer.
Speaking exclusively to LFC Transfer Room in an interview, TBR Football's Graeme Bailey confirmed Liverpool's interest in Milos Kerkez and how Kostas Tsimikas could be involved in a January deal. Bailey said: Kerkez is one of a number of left-backs under consideration, same as Antonee Robinson and Rayan Ait-Nouri, Liverpool could do something in January which might see Tsimikas involved, but it is not likely."
Kerkez has been one of the consistent performers for the Cherries under Andoni Iraola and has been continuously linked with a move away from the club. He has racked up 44 appearances and provided three assists in all competitions since his move to the Vitality in 2023 from Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar.
The Hungary left-back has been ever-present for Bournemouth this season, making 12 league appearances so far.
Recommended
Exclusive: Mohamed Salah Contract Update, Interest in Loic Bade, Martin Zubimendi News & More with Graeme Bailey
Liverpool Went 'All Out' to Sign Key Real Madrid Midfielder
Liverpool Tried To Sign Real Madrid Midfielder In 2023, Making A 'Very Serious Offer'